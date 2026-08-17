Valetax Sets a New Benchmark with V-World Gala 2026: 7,000+ Attendees, RM2 Million Awarded, Wondervault Unveiled

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valetax just threw its biggest party yet. On 8 August 2026, the leading global trading platform lit up the room with Valetax Gala 2026: V-World, pulling in more than 7,000 staff, partners, and clients for a night of unforgettable entertainment, jaw-dropping giveaways, and the live reveal of Wondervault, Valetax's biggest campaign to date.





Under the theme 'V-World: The Valetax Experience', the night was one big celebration of everything that's brought Valetax's global community this far, a chance to say thank you to the staff, clients, and partners who made the moment possible.

The numbers say it all. More than 7,000 people packed the venue, making V-World Valetax's biggest event ever. And the entertainment matched the energy, with sets from Malaysian favourites Anuar Zain and Aina Abdul, rock legends Wings, and a showstopping headline performance from global pop star Ellie Goulding, who brought the whole night home alongside the rest of the lineup.

Then came the lucky draw, and it did not disappoint. Fifty prizes worth more than RM2,000,000 were given away on the night, Valetax's biggest single-day giveaway ever. Cars, motorbikes, the latest gadgets, guests walked away with real, tangible wins that turned the celebration into something unforgettable.

But the night's biggest reveal was still to come. Valetax used the moment to launch Wondervault, its biggest trading contest yet, live in front of the crowd. The doors are open now: over the next five months, participants will battle through league rounds, fast-track sprints, and lucky draws, chasing a share of a USD 2 million prize pool, with hundreds of winners to be crowned along the way.

CEO Viktor Karpinski summed up the night as one for the books.

'V-World was everything we set out to create and more. Seeing more than 7,000 members of our community come together in one room, to celebrate, to connect, and to share in the launch of Wondervault, was a truly special moment for Valetax. This event reflects the strength of the relationships we've built with our staff, clients, and partners, and our long-term commitment to their continued success.'

Chief Commercial Officer John Taylor felt the same way, calling the turnout a defining moment for the brand.

'Our staff, partners and clients are the foundation of Valetax's success, and V-World was our way of celebrating that shared journey. Bringing together more than 7,000 members of our community, and launching Wondervault in front of them, is a milestone we're incredibly proud of. We're excited for everyone to now take part in Wondervault and see where the next five months take them.'

V-World isn't just Valetax's biggest gala yet, it's a signal of what's next. With Wondervault now live, Valetax is doubling down on what it does best: building real relationships and delivering real value to its community around the world.

About Valetax

Valetax is a multi-award-winning global trading platform, serving over 1 million clients across global markets. Providing traders with advanced trading technology, competitive conditions, and reliable execution across global financial markets, Valetax is backed by dedicated regional teams that combine local expertise with international reach to deliver transparent, client-focused trading solutions. Valetax remains committed to building lasting partnerships with clients, partners, and communities worldwide.



