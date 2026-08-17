LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026

Share buyback program
Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares
carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026
Paris, August 17, 2026,
Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026:
|Issuer
Name
|Transaction
Date
|Financial Instrument Identifier Code
|Total Daily Volume (number of shares)
|Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€)
|Market
(MIC Code)
|LECTRA
|8/10/2026
|FR0000065484
|3,022
|23.0032
|XPAR
|LECTRA
|8/10/2026
|FR0000065484
|1,640
|22.9784
|CEUX
|LECTRA
|8/10/2026
|FR0000065484
|292
|22.9752
|TQEX
|LECTRA
|8/10/2026
|FR0000065484
|391
|22.9669
|AQEU
|LECTRA
|8/11/2026
|FR0000065484
|3,023
|23.2894
|XPAR
|LECTRA
|8/11/2026
|FR0000065484
|1,646
|23.3511
|CEUX
|LECTRA
|8/11/2026
|FR0000065484
|388
|23.4064
|AQEU
|LECTRA
|8/11/2026
|FR0000065484
|295
|23.3142
|TQEX
|LECTRA
|8/12/2026
|FR0000065484
|3,025
|23.5502
|XPAR
|LECTRA
|8/12/2026
|FR0000065484
|1,657
|23.5687
|CEUX
|LECTRA
|8/12/2026
|FR0000065484
|302
|23.5884
|TQEX
|LECTRA
|8/12/2026
|FR0000065484
|402
|23.6042
|AQEU
|LECTRA
|8/13/2026
|FR0000065484
|1,628
|23.6430
|CEUX
|LECTRA
|8/13/2026
|FR0000065484
|2,898
|23.6619
|XPAR
|LECTRA
|8/13/2026
|FR0000065484
|276
|23.6431
|TQEX
|LECTRA
|8/13/2026
|FR0000065484
|408
|23.6439
|AQEU
|LECTRA
|8/14/2026
|FR0000065484
|2,870
|23.8240
|XPAR
|LECTRA
|8/14/2026
|FR0000065484
|432
|23.8756
|AQEU
|LECTRA
|8/14/2026
|FR0000065484
|1,628
|23.9269
|CEUX
|LECTRA
|8/14/2026
|FR0000065484
|276
|23.9201
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|26,499
|23.4753
|About Lectra
At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.
For more information, visit lectra.com.
Lectra – Registered address: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305
Attachment
- LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026