LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026







Paris, August 17, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from August 10 to August 14, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 8/10/2026 FR0000065484 3,022 23.0032 XPAR LECTRA 8/10/2026 FR0000065484 1,640 22.9784 CEUX LECTRA 8/10/2026 FR0000065484 292 22.9752 TQEX LECTRA 8/10/2026 FR0000065484 391 22.9669 AQEU LECTRA 8/11/2026 FR0000065484 3,023 23.2894 XPAR LECTRA 8/11/2026 FR0000065484 1,646 23.3511 CEUX LECTRA 8/11/2026 FR0000065484 388 23.4064 AQEU LECTRA 8/11/2026 FR0000065484 295 23.3142 TQEX LECTRA 8/12/2026 FR0000065484 3,025 23.5502 XPAR LECTRA 8/12/2026 FR0000065484 1,657 23.5687 CEUX LECTRA 8/12/2026 FR0000065484 302 23.5884 TQEX LECTRA 8/12/2026 FR0000065484 402 23.6042 AQEU LECTRA 8/13/2026 FR0000065484 1,628 23.6430 CEUX LECTRA 8/13/2026 FR0000065484 2,898 23.6619 XPAR LECTRA 8/13/2026 FR0000065484 276 23.6431 TQEX LECTRA 8/13/2026 FR0000065484 408 23.6439 AQEU LECTRA 8/14/2026 FR0000065484 2,870 23.8240 XPAR LECTRA 8/14/2026 FR0000065484 432 23.8756 AQEU LECTRA 8/14/2026 FR0000065484 1,628 23.9269 CEUX LECTRA 8/14/2026 FR0000065484 276 23.9201 TQEX TOTAL 26,499 23.4753





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – Registered address: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

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