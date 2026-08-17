IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases on 11th August 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|7 185
|155,8901
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|900
|156,4042
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 459
|156,3524
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|456
|156,1217
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|10 000
|156.0144
Attachment