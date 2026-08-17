IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases on 11th August 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2026FR00102591507 185155,8901XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2026FR0010259150 900156,4042TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2026FR00102591501 459156,3524CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/08/2026FR0010259150 456156,1217AQEU
   TOTAL10 000156.0144 

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IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 33_2026
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