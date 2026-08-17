Floating Point Announces $125 Million Fund III to Embrace Complexity

New fund brings total assets under management to more than $300 million, backed by leading institutional investors and the founders and chairmen of major hedge funds and private equity firms.





Invests in full-stack businesses that build a technology edge into real-world operations, physical assets, and financial products to transform established industries.





Focused on complex sectors across the real economy, from healthcare and logistics to finance and insurance, backing companies that are simultaneously AI-first and AI-proof.





General Partners Eddie Segel and John Loser have worked together for two decades, from building trading systems at Bridgewater to the founding team of Oscar Health, where they led product, data, and risk.





NEW YORK and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Point, an early stage venture capital firm investing in complex sectors, today announced its third fund with $125 million in new capital, closing above its fundraising target and bringing total assets under management to more than $300 million. The fund is backed by leading institutional investment firms, endowments and foundations, funds of funds, and the founders and chairmen of major hedge funds and private equity firms.

Founded in 2021, Floating Point set out to invest in the complex, regulated parts of the real economy—from healthcare and logistics to finance and insurance—at a time when most of venture remained focused on software. The firm backs full-stack businesses that build a technology edge into real-world operations, physical assets, and financial products to transform established industries. Floating Point invests early and stays concentrated, partnering with founders through multiple stages of growth.

“Complexity is a moat. We like companies that are difficult to build and even harder to replicate, often with real work just to get to the starting line,” said Eddie Segel, General Partner, Floating Point. “Every company is using AI. The most durable will build on human and real-world capabilities to become AI-first and AI-proof at the same time.”

Across its funds, Floating Point has built a portfolio of more than forty companies that have collectively raised over $2 billion in capital, including Ledgebrook (specialty insurance), Altana (cross-border trade), Setpoint (private credit infrastructure), Mevo (prescription network in Brazil), Ataraxis (precision oncology), and Hunterbrook (financial investigative reporting). The portfolio also includes some of the earliest venture rollups and AI services businesses.



"Floating Point took a chance on Ledgebrook’s Series A when you really had to squint to see the vision,” said Gage Caligaris, Founder and CEO, Ledgebrook. “John and Eddie bring a rare combination of intellectual rigor and the humility that comes from having scaled a unicorn insurtech themselves. They’ve been incredible mentors from our very first conversation through rapid growth and regulatory complexity.”

General Partners Eddie Segel and John Loser have worked together for two decades, from building trading systems at Bridgewater to the founding team of Oscar Health, where they led product, data, and risk leading up to the company’s IPO. Their experience as both public market investors and company builders shapes a distinctive approach to early stage investing, pairing first-principles underwriting with close work alongside founders.

The team is also joined by venture partners with deep operating experience, including Evan Moore, co-founder of DoorDash and former partner at Khosla Ventures; Serkan Piantino, co-founder of Facebook AI and former VP Product at Reddit; Jesse Horowitz, Chief Product Officer at Oscar Health; Neha Kumar, SVP Product at Datavant; Aaron Libbey, formerly of Palantir and now Chief Growth Officer at Altana; and Vin Mitta M.D., SVP Policy & Strategy at Formation Bio.

"The next era of venture will be defined by companies that use AI to do more than sell software," said John Loser, General Partner, Floating Point. "We see a new generation of businesses attacking the largest and most entrenched players head-on, succeeding where software alone has failed, and in doing so redefining how great technology companies are built."

About Floating Point

Floating Point is a venture capital firm investing in complex sectors to build a distinctive venture portfolio at the intersection of technology and legacy industries. Founded in 2021 by Eddie Segel and John Loser, former investors at the hedge fund Bridgewater turned founding team members of Oscar Health, the firm discovers and backs first of their kind companies in sectors that are often hidden or overlooked. Floating Point manages more than $300 million in assets on behalf of a wide range of institutional and family office investors.

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