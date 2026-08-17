Carahsoft Strengthens Public Sector Cybersecurity Through Key Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Government Events in 2026

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its cybersecurity highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering modern, efficient cybersecurity and Zero Trust solutions to the Public Sector.

Carahsoft plays a significant role in driving cybersecurity and Zero Trust innovation across the Public Sector through a combination of industry leadership, strategic partnerships and mission-focused initiatives. The company’s impact is reflected through numerous awards and recognition from its partners, including Forescout, Ivanti, Owl Cyber, Gigamon, NightDragon, Tenable and more. Carahsoft also launched specialized buyer’s guides for the Public Sector covering cybersecurity, CMMC, Zero Trust and identity and access management and more, to help organizations navigate and select technology solutions to best meet their specific requirements.

Through thought leadership, events and strategic initiatives, Carahsoft helps advance AI-powered cybersecurity, strengthen supply chain security, accelerate Zero Trust and identity adoption and protect critical infrastructure. Its policy-driven approach aligns programs and solutions with Federal and State mandates, including NIST, CISA and CMMC requirements. Additionally, Carahsoft’s access to a Cyber Integration Lab environment enables support for hands-on demos, training and solution validation in collaboration with the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center (ATARC), where Government missions meet innovation and collaboration.

These efforts are reinforced by continued investment in leadership content and events to provide insights into AI, cybersecurity, Zero Trust, identity and supply chain risk, helping Public Sector organizations stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

“Cybersecurity innovation requires more than technology alone, it depends on bringing together the right solutions, expertise and partnerships to help agencies address rapidly evolving threats,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “By expanding our ecosystem of cybersecurity solutions providers and working closely with our reseller partners, we’re helping Public Sector organizations accelerate modernization efforts and strengthen security posture. Through ongoing collaboration, thought leadership and industry engagement, Carahsoft remains committed to empowering agencies with the resources and insights needed to achieve missions securely.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Cybersecurity Events of 2026

Billington Cybersecurity Summit

Date: Tuesday, September 8 – Thursday, September 10

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The 17th annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit provides Government attendees with valuable insights into the latest cybersecurity trends, emerging threats and industry best practices. As a sponsor of the event, Carahsoft will host a booth showcasing its partners’ range of cybersecurity solutions.

GovRAMP Cyber Summit

Date: Sunday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 17

Location: San Antonio, TX

Details: Recognized as a premier forum for Public and Private Sector leaders, this summit explores critical topics including risk management, framework harmonization, AI security and more. Carahsoft will serve as a presenting sponsor of the 2026 event.





Top Zero Trust Events of 2026

GovCIO Federal Cloud & Data Forum 2026

Date: Thursday, October 8

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: GovCIO’s Federal Cloud & Data Forum examines secure cloud adoption, data governance and modernization strategies that are critical for advancing Zero Trust initiatives. Carahsoft is partnering with GovCIO to present technologies that help agencies secure data assets while accelerating cloud transformation efforts.

ATARC’s Public Sector Zero Trust Summit – Part II

Date: Thursday, November 19

Location: Reston, VA

Details: The second installment of ATARC’s Zero Trust series continues the dialogue around strengthening cyber resilience through comprehensive identity, network and data security strategies. Carahsoft will sponsor and host the summit, providing a forum for agencies to engage with solution providers on implementation initiatives.

2026 Cyber Leaders Exchange

Date: TBD

Location: Virtual Event

Details: The Cyber Leaders Exchange offers a digital forum for Government cybersecurity executives to discuss the evolving threat landscape and explore strategies to accelerate the adoption of Zero Trust principles across enterprise architectures. Carahsoft will connect agencies with technology partners supporting scalable Zero Trust deployments.





For more insights on Carahsoft’s cybersecurity initiatives and upcoming events, read the latest blog post: “Top 10 Cybersecurity Events for Government in 2026” or contact CyberMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry-leading cybersecurity technology partners, visit the cybersecurity solutions portfolio.

To learn more about Carahsoft’s Zero Trust initiatives and upcoming events, read the latest blog post: “Top 10 Zero Trust Events for Government in 2026” or contact ZeroTrustMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading cybersecurity technology partners, visit the Zero Trust solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com