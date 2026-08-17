WasabiCard Introduces Global Payroll Solution to Address Payment Challenges for Distributed Global Teams

DENVER, CO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Expansion Is Accelerating, Creating New Challenges for Enterprise Payment Infrastructure

As businesses continue to expand globally, more companies are building distributed teams across different countries and regions. Remote employees, overseas teams, contractors, and long-term business partners are becoming an essential part of modern business operations.





At ChinaJoy 2026, WasabiCard observed that as digital entertainment companies accelerate their global expansion, their focus is shifting from simply entering overseas markets to effectively operating global businesses. As teams become increasingly distributed across regions, companies face growing demands for payroll payments, contractor compensation, and cross-border funds distribution.

Managing global teams is no longer only about recruitment and collaboration. Ensuring that employees and partners can receive funds efficiently across different markets has become a critical operational challenge. Traditional cross-border payroll processes often rely on multiple local payment channels, while differences in banking systems, currencies, payment regulations, and compliance requirements add complexity to global operations.

For companies expanding internationally, payroll is no longer just a routine HR or finance process. It has become an important component of employee experience, workforce management, and global business operations. Enterprises need a more flexible, secure, and scalable way to distribute funds across borders to support their growing international teams.

Advancing Payment Capabilities for Global Payroll Use Cases

To address challenges such as slow settlement, complex processes, and fragmented payment channels in global payroll management, WasabiCard leverages its global payment infrastructure to provide a more flexible payroll and funds distribution solution.

Whether paying overseas employees, remote workers, contractors, or business partners, companies can use WasabiCard to simplify cross-border payments and reduce the complexity of managing multiple regional payment channels.

Global Coverage, Enabling Faster Access to Funds

As companies expand into international markets, employees, contractors, and business partners are increasingly distributed across different countries and regions. For global payroll operations, businesses need not only broad payment coverage but also the ability to adapt to different local payment environments and receiving methods.

Traditional cross-border payroll often requires companies to manage multiple local payment channels, creating additional operational complexity and affecting payment speed.

WasabiCard supports coverage across 200+ countries and regions, enabling businesses to distribute funds to global employees and partners while reducing the burden of managing fragmented regional payment processes.

Multi-Currency Management, Simplifying Cross-Border Payments

For companies operating across multiple markets, currency conversion, exchange rate fluctuations, and cross-border fund allocation can create additional challenges for finance teams.

WasabiCard supports settlement across 30+ local currencies, enabling businesses to convert and distribute funds based on different market requirements while reducing the complexity of multi-currency payments.

Powered by stablecoin-driven financial infrastructure, WasabiCard connects digital assets with traditional financial systems, allowing enterprises to manage global funds more flexibly and allocate capital across markets more efficiently.

Virtual and Physical Cards, Supporting Modern Payment Experiences

For some overseas employees, contractors, and digital economy workers, traditional bank accounts may not always provide the most convenient way to access and use funds.

WasabiCard provides both virtual and physical card capabilities, allowing businesses to issue payment cards based on different workforce needs, including daily spending, business expenses, and employee benefits.

The cards also support integration with major mobile payment platforms such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling global teams to access and use funds more conveniently.

Bulk Payments, Simplifying Large-Scale Funds Distribution

When businesses need to make payments to large numbers of employees, contractors, or partners, manual processing can create significant operational pressure for finance teams.

WasabiCard supports bulk payments through a unified platform or API integration, enabling companies to process multiple payroll and funds distribution transactions more efficiently.

By streamlining repetitive payment operations, businesses can better manage the needs of growing global teams.

Unified Payment Management, Improving Visibility Into Global Transactions

Global payroll involves large volumes of transactions across multiple payment channels, making it important for businesses to maintain visibility into payment progress and fund movements.

WasabiCard provides unified payment management capabilities, allowing businesses to track payment status, monitor fund flows, and optimize daily payment operations.

With clearer visibility into global payments, finance teams can better manage cross-border operations and reduce administrative complexity.

From Global Payroll to Global Business Operations, WasabiCard Builds the Future of Enterprise Payments

“Global businesses are building teams beyond geographic boundaries, but payment infrastructure must evolve to support this transformation,” said Ray Yang, Co-founder and CEO of WasabiCard. “What enterprises need is not simply a cross-border transfer tool, but an infrastructure layer that can support global operations, scale with business growth, and adapt to diverse payment scenarios.”

Powered by stablecoin-driven infrastructure and global payment networks, WasabiCard is bridging digital assets and traditional financial systems to provide enterprises with flexible, secure, and compliant global funds management capabilities.

Global payroll is one of WasabiCard’s key enterprise payment use cases. Beyond payroll scenarios, WasabiCard leverages its global card issuing, cross-border payment, and global remittance capabilities to support diverse business needs across advertising, SaaS subscriptions, creator economy, fintech, and internet businesses.

As global business models continue to evolve, WasabiCard will continue building next-generation payment infrastructure designed for modern enterprises, helping businesses connect with global markets more efficiently.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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Disclaimer

This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, or professional advice from WasabiCard, nor does it substitute seeking such advice, and makes no express or implied representations / warranties / guarantees regarding content accuracy, completeness, or currency. If you would like to request an update, feel free to contact us at [support@wasabicard.com].