L3Harris to Add 50 Jobs in Southwest Ohio with Support of JobsOhio Talent Acquisition Services

CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobsOhio has partnered with L3Harris Technologies to add 50 new positions at its Cincinnati location in Southwest Ohio, which specializes in the development and production of advanced fuzing and sensors for weapon systems. The company has stated it is scaling up its operations and workforce to meet the U.S. military's request for increased annual output in support of the Army, Navy, Air Force and key defense contractors.

JobsOhio, along with REDI Cincinnati, is partnering with L3Harris to execute the company’s overall talent strategy, which includes building its workforce by adding roles in engineering, operations, program management and finance.

L3Harris is a key player in Ohio’s defense sector, with 1,500 employees statewide. The company is a major employer in Clermont County, with more than 700 employees in Cincinnati, plus a location in Mason.

“Our growth in Southwest Ohio accelerates our ability to deliver critical capability to the warfighter,” said Mark Mishler, Director, Fuzing and Ordnance Systems, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. “Filling these new roles with the exceptional talent found in Ohio keeps our momentum going with rapid growth, rapid output and a bright future ahead.”

The comprehensive plan to attract, develop and retain talent will include programs such as Find Your Ohio, the JobsOhio Relocation Initiative and the JobsOhio Talent Acquisition Services program, which identifies companies’ talent challenges and builds tailored strategies for every stage of the candidate journey. Tactics included in the recruitment strategy will include a marketing campaign and a blend of programmatic and niche job boards to attract talent. Technical training will also serve as a valuable tool for developing a future workforce pipeline.

“Ohio's Advanced Aerospace & Defense Super Sector is powered by companies like L3Harris that deliver solutions across the air, land, sea, space and cyber domains to defend our country. That mission aligns with our goal of making Ohio the most veteran- and military-family friendly state in the nation,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “JobsOhio's workforce initiatives can be a critical tool in advancing Ohio workers' skills in these rapidly evolving fields, delivering the talent needed to keep L3Harris growing in Southwest Ohio.”

The 241,000-square-foot Cincinnati facility sits on 105 acres, with operations focused on production, assembly and onsite inspection and testing. The expansion is expected to support opportunities both domestically and internationally, further strengthening the region’s role in national security.

“Thank you to L3Harris for its continued investment in the Cincinnati region, driven by our longstanding expertise in advanced manufacturing and innovation in aerospace and defense,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “Through our collaboration with JobsOhio, we are helping L3Harris build the talent pipeline to create new opportunities for workers across our region.”

L3Harris is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, and provides end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point-of-contact for companies locating or growing in the 15-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we’re building it, right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.