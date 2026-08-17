World Pool Association Celebrates Potts and Fisher's Triumph at the 2026 WPA Heyball World Championships

Sydney, NSW, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Pool Association (WPA) proudly announces the successful conclusion of the WPA Heyball World Championships, held in Pune, India. This prestigious event saw Gareth Potts and Kelly Fisher retain their titles in a thrilling display of skill and determination.

Kelly Fisher and Gareth Potts retains Champions WPA Heyball 2026 World Championships held in Pune, India..

In the centenary year of the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India, the championship brought together 128 international athletes competing for a combined prize fund of USD 400,000. The event was a testament to the global appeal and competitive spirit of cue sports.

Kelly Fisher emerged victorious in the women's division after a nail-biting final against Thailand's Waratthanun Sukritthanes. Despite leading 4–1, Fisher faced a fierce comeback from Sukritthanes, who leveled the match at 5–5. The championship was ultimately decided by a blackball shootout, with Fisher triumphing 5–4, securing her status as a back-to-back world champion.

In the men's division, Gareth Potts showcased his resilience and skill by defeating Jordan Shepherd 7–3. Potts' journey to the title was marked by a remarkable comeback after an early setback, demonstrating his unwavering determination and mastery of the game.

Glenn Weiland President of WPALIVE.tv remarked.

"WPALive.tv played a pivotal role in bringing the championship to a global audience, providing extensive multi-table coverage and enhancing the visibility of cue sports worldwide. The channel's recognition by the Global 100 – 2026 Awards as the leading official cue-sports channel underscores its commitment to excellence in sports broadcasting".

"The 2026 WPA Heyball World Championships in Pune have set a new benchmark for international cue sports. The dedication and talent displayed by all participants were truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to see the sport continue to grow on a global scale." Ishaun Singh President of the World Pool Association..

The championship not only celebrated the achievements of its champions but also highlighted the cultural richness and hospitality of India. The event marked a significant milestone in Heyball's international growth, fostering a spirit of inclusion and competition among the world's elite players.

With the successful defense of their titles, Potts and Fisher have etched their names in the annals of cue sports history, inspiring future generations of players. The 2026 championship in Pune will be remembered as a landmark event that brought the world to India and showcased the best of Heyball to a global audience.

WPALIVE.tv The channel's recognition by the Global 100 – 2026 Awards as the leading official cue-sports channel.

About World Pool Association

Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

Press Inquiries

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SYDNEY NSW 2000

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3Ts7Gb0pohg