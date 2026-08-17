Crypto News: Moonberg Sells Out Presale Stage 1 As XRP Price Prediction Targets $5

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most eye-catching crypto news of the week belongs to Moonberg as Stage 1 of its crypto presale sold out in record time, as demand soared for the Moonberg terminal’s native token ($MBX), just as XRP price prediction debates take yet another turn as holders begin to question whether a $5 XRP price is possible.

While the broader crypto market continues to move sideways, the XRP price prediction has risen to the fore, with XRP holders in particular having had a rough time over the past year. Some analysts expect XRP to recover, with Gareth Solway at Verified Investing predicting that XRP could double in price if the CLARITY Act was to pass. Both XRP and Moonberg are set to be heavily affected by the vote, regardless of the outcome.

Moonberg Presale Stage 1 Sees Whales Enter & Demand Soar While XRP Targets $5

Moonberg’s Stage 1 sellout shows that smart money is positioning early in order to buy before launch. The same smart money and whales remember where XRP’s major fortunes were made, and while there still remains a case for a bullish XRP price prediction in the mid-long term due to arguably its strongest position ever in the eyes of both the SEC and the EU, with full authorization having already been obtained under MiCa according to Yahoo Finance .

Does that mean $XRP will reach $5 anytime soon? It’s difficult to argue for such price movements as this would represent a 5x from XRP’s current price and marketcap, and thus make XRP the 2nd largest asset by market capitalization in cryptocurrency, usurping Ethereum and BNB in the process.

While not completely out of the question, this would represent a multi-cycle play instead of an entry in an early stage presale project that could yield returns faster on launch within the current market cycle. The Moonberg presale, with its $46M marketcap at launch, represents a higher ceiling in terms of potential growth versus XRP, having already seen significant growth sitting at $62.79B.

Smart investors have long-term, large cap holds of which are essential to a healthy and balanced portfolio. The same smart money also positions early within new projects and launches that have the potential for more upside.

Crypto News: Moonberg’s Agentic Suite & Why The Whole Market Is Watching

Already being an established player in the crypto trading terminal market has laid the ideal foundation for the $MBX presale, as it’s clear to holders that this isn’t another “promise the world” roadmap that fizzles out after three months. The Moonberg tech rivals that of Nansen and Dune, the biggest leagues of Web3 analytics and $MBX has positioned itself within the forefront.

Its AI-native terminal combines research, on-chain analysis strategy development and trade execution. It’s already live, and any trader can use it to build their own tailor-made, AI-powered strategies.

$MBX, the terminal's native token and the asset that underpins the entire Moonberg ecosystem, allows users to unlock token-gated intelligence, additional AI compute resources, lower fees, rewards, and governance rights. Stage one selling out in record time reflects appetite within the trenches of Web3 not only for the tech, but the token too.

The Bottom Line

Moonberg selling out stage one of its presale in less than 24 hours shows that investors are positioning themselves for real, early breakout potential. Crypto news cycles are short and mindshare moves from project to project, however the projects that stand the test of time across multiple cycles are those that provide genuine utility which helps to drive their narratives.

XRP had crossborder payments and onchain liquidity, Moonberg has its AI-powered trading terminal. However the XRP price prediction itself proves the point; even a $5 XRP would require it assuming 2nd place within the crypto hierarchy for marketcap, and a 5x move from here on a coin with very high liquidity, and a lot of sell pressure.

This shows that large caps aren’t where major gains are made, but where more stability is found. Every past bull market has taught traders the same everlasting lesson, the real money is made from entering early, and waiting for the perfect entry is ultimately how millions missed XRP, Ethereum, Solana & Dogecoin.

Moonberg is creating its own bull cycle, and the window to get in early is getting smaller. Waiting another week, for another stage, is exactly the same delay that caused holders to miss XRP.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Moonberg Website where what remains left of the current stage is tracked.

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction reach $5 this market cycle?

The XRP price prediction could arguably reach $5, providing a lot of positive catalysts and market tailwinds were present, however it is highly unlikely this cycle. A $5 XRP is likely a long-term play, with Yahoo Finance quoting 2030 for $5 XRP as a more likely estimate.

Why is Moonberg featured in crypto news above other presales?

Moonberg has dominated crypto news among the presale space due to its day one utility and clear fundamentals within its agentic suite of tools. Moonberg offers an early, pre-listing entry versus the likes of XRP which has already launched and seen upside.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.