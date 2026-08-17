Rally House and Big Ten Conference Launch Exclusive Football Championship Giveaway

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House and the Big Ten Conference are teaming up to give fans an opportunity to experience one of college football’s biggest events in a way few fans ever will. Beginning Aug. 17 and running through Nov15, fans can enter the Rally House x Big Ten Giveaway for a chance to win an ultimate Big Ten football experience, along with a collection of Rally House and Big Ten merchandise.





The grand-prize winner will receive (*terms and conditions apply):

Four (4) tickets to the 2026 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game

An exclusive pre-game sideline experience

Travel and hotel accommodation for winner and their guests

One (1) $250 Rally House x Big Ten gift card

One (1) $350 Rally House merchandise package featuring the winner’s team of choice



From Aug. 17 – Nov. 15, fans will have the chance to enter for an unforgettable Big Ten football experience. Whether they’re cheering from the stands, representing their favorite team or looking to add new gear to their collection, this giveaway gives Big Ten fans even more reason to get in the game. With opportunities to enter through Rally House, Big Ten digital channels and participating stores, fans won’t want to miss their chance to win the ultimate championship weekend experience.

“This giveaway brings together two things Big Ten fans are passionate about, their teams and the opportunity to be part of a championship experience,” said Aaron Liebert, CEO of Rally House. “We’re excited to partner with the Big Ten to give one lucky fan and their guests an unforgettable game-day experience while connecting fans with the merchandise they love.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring Big Ten fans closer to the moments, teams and experiences they love,” said Mary Beck, Chief Marketing Officer of the Big Ten Conference. “This giveaway with Rally House gives fans an exciting opportunity to turn their passion for Big Ten football into an unforgettable championship experience while celebrating their favorite teams through official merchandise. We’re thrilled to give fans another reason to engage with the Big Ten throughout the season both online and across Rally House stores across the country.”

The Rally House x Big Ten Giveaway will run from Aug. 17 through Nov. 15. Fans can enter and find additional giveaway details through the Official Online Big Ten Store.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retailer that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Rally House operates 320+ locations across 30 states.

About the Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference is an association of 18 world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The Big Ten Conference sponsors 28 official sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, and the broad-based programs of the 18 Big Ten institutions provide direct financial support for more than 14,000 student-athletes. For more information, visit www.bigten.org.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd76abee-2ecd-4372-a13c-515c38fabb01