FANCO Regulatory Engagement Plan for Proposed HALEU Fuel Fabrication Facility Docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Filing advances FANCO’s coordinated licensing strategy to establish a domestic fuel-supply capability supporting EAGL-1 and the broader advanced-reactor market

Regulatory engagement plan marks a key step toward establishing a U.S.-based HALEU fuel fabrication capability supporting EAGL-1 deployment and the broader advanced-reactor market

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Nuclear Co. (“FANCO”), an advanced nuclear technology company developing the EAGL-1 small modular reactor, today announced that its Regulatory Engagement Plan (“REP”) has been docketed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) for its proposed Category II High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (“HALEU”) deconversion and fuel fabrication facility. The NRC ADAMS accession numbers are ML26222A181 for the Letter of Intent, and ML26222A177 for the REP.

The REP filing advances FANCO’s planned engagement with the NRC regarding a facility intended to fabricate ceramic fuel for the Company’s EAGL-1 lead-bismuth eutectic-cooled fast reactor and other advanced-reactor customers. The proposed facility is also expected to have the capability to process HALEU Uranium Hexafluoride into other fuel forms, subject to NRC approval and the terms of the Company’s future license application.

Building on Early Regulatory Engagement

The submission follows FANCO’s August 6, 2026 letter of intent to the NRC, in which the Company notified the agency of its plan to seek a license under 10 CFR Part 70, to possess and use special nuclear material for the construction, ownership and operation of the proposed fuel fabrication facility. FANCO currently anticipates submitting its license application during the fourth quarter of 2027.

“America’s ability to deploy advanced nuclear energy at scale depends on more than innovative reactor technology - it requires a secure, capable and American fuel supply,” said Mike Reinboth, Chief Executive Officer of FANCO. “The submission of our Regulatory Engagement Plan is an important step in building that capability. It reflects the deliberate way we are advancing FANCO’s integrated commercial strategy: pairing disciplined regulatory execution with a fuel-cycle platform designed to support our EAGL-1 program and, over time, other advanced-reactor developers. Our team brings deep experience across nuclear operations, fuel-cycle development and NRC licensing, and we are applying that expertise early to establish a clear, rigorous path forward.”

Advancing a Domestic Fuel Strategy

FANCO’s proposed facility is intended to help address a critical gap in the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain by providing a domestic capability to transform enriched uranium into finished fuel. The Company’s licensing approach is designed to engage the NRC early and transparently on the facility’s proposed design, processes, safety controls, environmental considerations, safeguards and organizational responsibilities.

“The Regulatory Engagement Plan provides a structured framework for engaging the NRC well in advance of our anticipated application,” said Michelle Catts, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Licensing, and Quality at FANCO. “Our objective is to ensure that the regulatory path is informed by early, substantive technical dialogue and is supported by a comprehensive understanding of the facility’s design and operating plan. This submission reflects the readiness and discipline of our licensing organization, as well as the quality of the technical work underway across FANCO’s fuel program.”

A Disciplined Path to Licensing

Through its engagement with the NRC, FANCO will conduct pre-application meetings and other technical interactions to support license application review readiness. . Any future license application will address the activities, facility design, processes, equipment, management measures, safety controls, environmental considerations and safeguards programs required to protect public health and safety, promote worker safety, protect the environment, and support the common defense and security.

Building an Integrated Nuclear Platform

FANCO’s fuel-facility initiative is part of the Company’s broader strategy to create a durable, U.S.-based platform for advanced nuclear deployment. The Company’s fuel architecture contemplates an initial uranium dioxide fuel capability, with potential flexibility for additional fuel forms as its program progresses.

ABOUT FANCO

1st American Nuclear Co. (“FANCO”) is an advanced nuclear technology company developing EAGL-1, a 240-megawatt-electric, lead-bismuth-cooled fast-spectrum small modular reactor designed for factory fabrication and scalable, multi-unit deployment. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, FANCO brings together expertise in advanced reactor design, engineering, operations, nuclear materials, fuel-cycle development and licensing. To learn more, visit www.fanuclear.com.

CONTACT

Mike Reinboth, CEO

media@fanuclear.com