Eagle Mountain International Church Donates 48-foot Semi-Trailer to Local High School Band

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that school has begun, the Knight Brigade Band of Eagle Mountain High School is able to haul all its band and color guard instruments and equipment in style across the state, thanks to a 48’ semi-trailer donation by Eagle Mountain International Church .

Band is a longstanding source of pride for any school in Texas, including the Knight Brigade of Eagle Mountain High School. When stories of its rapid growth and success reached Eagle Mountain International Church in nearby Newark, help was on the way: a 1986 Dorsey Step-Deck, Tandem-Axle Trailer in excellent condition.

“We keep our equipment updated and refurbished annually, but as we enter a new season for ministry outreach and local growth, giving this to EMS ISD was a perfect fit,” said Dave Mitchell, executive director of Eagle Mountain International Church. EMIC and EMS ISD have worked together for years. Our students are their students, so investing this commercial trailer into the band’s success was like giving back to family.”

As EMIC prepared to donate the heavy-duty trailer to the EMHS band, Mitchell and his counterparts at Kenneth Copeland Ministries invested over $25,000 to upgrade the trailer's key components. This included replacing all internal and external lights with LEDs, replacing all 10-bolt steel wheels, inspecting all mechanical components, enhancing the brakes and suspension system, and installing brand-new tractor protection valves.

“On behalf of Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD, thank you to Eagle Mountain International Church and Kenneth Copeland Ministries for this generous gift,” said Dr. Jerry D. Hollingsworth, Superintendent of Schools. “This trailer will help our Knight Brigade travel safely and efficiently as they represent Eagle Mountain High School and our community across Texas, and it is another great example of what’s possible when our schools and community partners work together for students.”

When Kenneth Copeland Ministries founded Eagle Mountain International Church in 1986, it was to create a physical home and a local foundation for its global ministry. As EMIC has grown under the leadership of Pastors George and Terri Copeland Pearsons, community outreach and service to the next generation have been part of its foundation.

“Our dedicated outreach encompasses all EMS ISD,” continued Mitchell. “From supporting its Makerspace STEM projects, providing meals for athletics, or chaperoning school events for child safety, we’re proud to be there for Eagle Mountain High School and keep the Knights Brigade on the road to victory.”

For media inquiries, Kenneth Copeland Ministries Media Relations is coordinating with Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD Communications Office, which can be reached at info@ems-isd.net.

About Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland is a globally renowned teacher of God’s Word, an acclaimed multimedia speaker of faith, an international best-selling author, and a GRAMMY-nominated recording artist. He and his wife, Gloria, are founders of Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Kenneth Copeland Bible College, Eagle Mountain International Church, and VICTORY Channel, all based in Fort Worth, Texas. For 58 years, he has taught uncompromising principles and biblical truths of faith, love, healing, holistic prosperity, redemption and righteousness worldwide. For more information, visit kcm.org.

About Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District (EMS ISD) is a public school district serving families in northwest Tarrant County, including Fort Worth, Saginaw, Blue Mound, portions of Newark and surrounding unincorporated areas. EMS ISD serves over 24,000 students across 31 schools and specialty campuses. A priority of ensuring every student grows at least one year, every year, and a wide selection of academic, career, and technical education, fine arts, and athletic choices make EMS ISD a great choice for education for all children. Learn more at emsisd.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

media@kcm.org

817.307.0807