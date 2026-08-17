StakePoint Approaches $10M TVL as Solana's Leading Non-Custodial Token Locker and Staking Platform

Cheshire, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StakePoint, a non-custodial Solana token locker and staking pool creator, is approaching $10 million in total value locked (TVL) since its mainnet launch in December 2025. The platform has grown into one of the most comprehensive DeFi toolkits on Solana, combining Solana token locking, LP locking, staking pool creation, token swaps, and a full suite of on-chain utilities under one roof.

StakePoint | Solana token locker, LP locker and staking pool creation.

With hundreds of unique locks, active stakers, and supported tokens, StakePoint has established itself as a go-to platform for Solana project founders looking to offer staking rewards and prove transparency through token and LP locking. Project founders can launch custom staking pools for their communities directly from the platform with no coding required.

"We set out to build a platform where Solana project teams could handle token locking, staking, and community tools without juggling five different services," said Shaun, founder of StakePoint. "Nearly $10M in TVL from real projects tells us we got it right."

Outpacing Established Competitors

In an independent evaluation comparing Solana's leading token locking and staking platforms, StakePoint ranked #1 overall with a score of 9.3 out of 10 and received a perfect 10 out of 10 for development progress relative to platform age. The review noted that one competitor has been building for nearly five years with $5M in venture capital funding and a full team, while another has been developing since 2023 across 20+ blockchains. StakePoint, built entirely by a solo founder with zero outside investment since October 2025, scored higher than both.

The review concluded that if StakePoint maintains its current trajectory for another 12 to 18 months, it moves from "promising alternative" to a platform that becomes very difficult to argue against in its category.

More Than a Token Locker

While token and LP locking remain core to the platform, StakePoint has expanded well beyond locking services. The integrated tools suite includes wallet cleanup to reclaim SOL rent, a wallet analyzer with PnL tracking, batch airdrop functionality, holder snapshot exports and a token safety scanner.

The platform also features token swaps with a gamified trading leaderboard, and supports all token types site wide.

Rewarding Active Users

StakePoint's Whale Club program rewards the most active platform participants with monthly SPT token distributions. Members earn scores based on holdings, platform activity, swap volume, and community engagement, with rewards distributed proportionally each month.

The platform also recently introduced a weekly raffle where participants can win SPT prizes, adding another layer of engagement for the growing community.

Security and Trust

StakePoint's Rust smart contract received a Grade A security audit with zero findings across all severity levels. The smart contract upgrade authority is secured by a multisig requiring three of four hardware wallet signatures, and the platform is fully non-custodial with all locks and staking pools publicly verifiable on-chain.

About StakePoint

StakePoint is a non-custodial Solana DeFi platform offering token locking, LP locking, staking pool creation, token swaps, on-chain tools, and community rewards. Built and operated by a solo founder since October 2025 and listed on major DeFi aggregators. StakePoint serves Solana token projects and founders looking for secure, transparent DeFi infrastructure. Learn more at stakepoint.app.

Contact: contact@stakepoint.app

Solana token locker | LP locker | Staking pool creator

Press Inquiries

contact@stakepoint.app

https://stakepoint.app

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4JUGkE4WRf8