Macalicious Baking Company Launches Complete Guided Sourdough Kit for Beginners

Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macalicious Baking Company launched its Bake Your Own Sourdough Bread Kit on August 14, 2026, offering first-time bakers a complete, guided path from activating a sourdough starter to baking two full-size loaves. Priced at $44.99, the kit is now available through MacaliciousBaking.com and Amazon.

The Macalicious Bake Your Own Sourdough Bread Kit includes pre-measured ingredients, a dehydrated starter, baking tools and guided digital instruction for making two full-size loaves.

Unlike baking sets that provide tools but leave beginners to source ingredients, weigh flour and interpret unfamiliar techniques on their own, the Macalicious kit combines pre-measured dry ingredients, a dehydrated sourdough starter, essential accessories and an interactive digital learning experience. No kitchen scale, Dutch oven or other specialized equipment is required.

Each kit includes a printed roadmap; pre-measured ingredients for two full-size loaves; a dehydrated sourdough starter; a mixing and bulk-fermentation container; measuring cups; a bread scorer; a dough and basket scraper; specialty sourdough parchment paper; and a flexible multi-use cover and lid. The complete kit is certified kosher by OK Kosher Certification.

The accompanying Macalicious web app functions as a sourdough masterclass and learning center rather than a collection of standalone instruction videos. Led by cofounder, product developer and Head Baker Adele Tobias, it walks bakers through each stage with sequenced lessons, videos, timers and reminders. Users can browse a growing library of sourdough recipes and educational videos, share their progress with the community and use an AI-assisted starter check that helps assess whether a starter appears strong enough to begin baking.

“The goal was to remove the uncertainty that makes many beginners give up on sourdough before they ever bake a loaf,” said Tobias. “Every ingredient, tool and lesson was organized into one experience so that a first-time baker can understand not only what to do, but what to look for and why each stage matters.”

Adele began mastering French macarons at a young age, later selling her own macarons before expanding into guided DIY baking kits. She cofounded Macalicious Baking Company with her brothers, Shlomo, Ezra and Isaac Zaga, combining her baking expertise with the family’s experience developing and operating consumer-product brands from Brooklyn.

Beyond the first two loaves, the program teaches bakers how to feed and maintain their starter for continued baking. By pairing the convenience of a complete kit with deeper instruction and ongoing resources, Macalicious aims to turn an intimidating baking project into a skill that beginners can continue developing long after the included ingredients are used.

Cofounder, product developer and Head Baker Adele Tobias, walks bakers through each stage with sequenced lessons, videos, timers and reminders via the Macalicious Guided App.

About Macalicious Baking Company

Macalicious Baking Company is a Brooklyn-based baking brand that makes impressive, from-scratch baking approachable through thoughtfully designed DIY kits, clear step-by-step guidance, and video instruction. Founded from a love of French macarons, the company is led by Head Baker Adele, who mastered the delicate craft of macaron baking from a young age, began selling her own macarons, and later expanded her expertise into DIY kits that help home bakers succeed with confidence. Macalicious offers French macaron and sourdough baking experiences that pair pre-measured ingredients and essential tools with hands-on teaching, turning techniques that once felt intimidating into rewarding baking traditions.

Press Inquiries

Shlomo Zaga

szaga@macaliciousbaking.com

917-520-8020

https://macaliciousbaking.com

Brooklyn, NY (USA)

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rW0Q1Qevmkk