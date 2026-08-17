Sunday Salon Marks Sixth Anniversary With Growing Specialist Team

Raleigh, North Carolina, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raleigh, North Carolina - August 17, 2026 -

Sunday Salon has reached its sixth year in business, marking the milestone with a team of 25 employees serving clients in Raleigh. The anniversary follows the salon's move into a newly built flagship location, where lived-in color remains one of the salon's signature services.

Sunday Salon provides lived-in color services to clients across Raleigh, with a tiered, collaborative team of Stylists, Master Stylists, and Master Colorists delivering the low-maintenance, dimensional color technique that has become the salon's defining specialty. Since opening in June 2020, the salon has grown from its original team to around 20 team members, including roughly 15 stylists and colorists, now working from its Raleigh Iron Works flagship, a roughly 3,681-square-foot location where lived-in color sits alongside balayage and precision cuts as one of the most requested services on the books.

The Raleigh Iron Works district has become the salon's base for reaching clients across the wider Triangle, from the immediate Five Points and Mordecai neighborhoods to longer-standing clients who have followed the salon through its growth. A larger, purpose-built space has given the color team room to expand consultation areas and processing stations, both central to building and maintaining a lived-in, dimensional result over repeat visits.

The salon's approach to color and client experience has also drawn recognition from outside the salon in recent years. Sunday Salon was featured in TIME Magazine's November 2024 report on the rise of quiet, low-talk salon appointments and has been named a Phorest Client Experience Award recipient for five years in a row. Both recognitions reflect Sunday Salon's commitment to personalized consultations, continuing education, and creating an exceptional client experience.

Dimensional color, the broader category lived-in color sits within, remains one of the more technically demanding services a colorist can offer, requiring depth and natural-looking movement to be built into the hair rather than a single flat shade applied throughout. Sunday Salon's Master Colorist tier is built around that kind of work, and the salon has continued to expand its lived-in color services in Raleigh even as its client base has grown across the wider Triangle region.

"Six years ago, we started with a handful of people and a simple idea about what color should feel like," said Lisa Edwards, President & Creative Director of Sunday Salon. "Watching that grow into a team of twenty, including around fifteen specialists across our tier system, and building a home for them at Raleigh Iron Works, has been one of the biggest decisions we've made as a business. Lived-in color is still the service our clients ask for most, and my expectation is that they keep getting the same specialist-led experience from us as we grow, not something diluted."

The move to Raleigh Iron Works has also allowed Sunday Salon to formalize the tiered structure that underpins its color work, pairing newer stylists with Master Stylists and Master Colorists so techniques are taught and standardized across the team rather than left to individual style. That structure is part of what the salon points to when describing how it plans to maintain color quality as it continues to add specialists in Raleigh and across the Triangle.

"I want to thank the Raleigh and Triangle clients who have stuck with us for six years," Edwards said. "Lived-in, low-maintenance color has been the service people come back for the most, and the one our reviews mention the most, and that tells us we built the right thing to grow around."

Sunday Salon's anniversary comes as the salon continues to settle into its Raleigh Iron Works location and build out its specialist team. Six years on from its June 2020 founding, lived-in color remains the appointment clients most often return to book, whether they are new to Raleigh or have followed the salon through each stage of its growth. Further looks at the salon's color work and team additions are shared on its Instagram profile, alongside updates from the studio.

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For more information about Sunday Salon, contact the company here:



Sunday Salon

Andrew Edwards

(919) 650-2416

info@sunday.salon

Raleigh Iron Works, 1101 E Whitaker Mill Rd, Suite 170