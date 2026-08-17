New York, USA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Set for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period (2026–2036), Driven by Novel Non-Opioid Therapies | DelveInsight

The non-postoperative pain management market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic pain conditions, rising demand for effective non-surgical pain therapies, and greater emphasis on opioid-sparing treatment strategies. Advances in non-opioid analgesics, targeted therapies, and innovative drug delivery technologies are expanding the treatment landscape. In addition, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal) (Teikoku Pharma), RizaFilm (rizatriptan) (Gensco Pharma), ELYXYB (Scilex Holding Company), and others will further propel the market growth.

Recently published Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, non-postoperative pain management emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Summary

The market size for moderate-to-severe non-postoperative pain management was found to be USD 3.4 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest non-postoperative pain management treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the total number of incident cases of moderate-to-severe non-postoperative pain in the 7MM was ~91 million .

. Key non-postoperative pain management companies, including Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and others, are actively working on innovative non-postoperative pain management drugs.

and others, are actively working on innovative non-postoperative pain management drugs. Some of the key non-postoperative pain management therapies in clinical trials include TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal), RizaFilm (rizatriptan), ELYXYB, CT001, LTG-001, LTG-321, PCRX-201, Suzetrigine, and others. These novel non-postoperative pain management therapies are anticipated to enter the non-postoperative pain management market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

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Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain Conditions: The increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, neuropathic pain, migraines, and fibromyalgia is driving sustained demand for non-postoperative pain management therapies. As chronic pain affects a growing aging population, the need for long-term, effective treatment options continues to expand.

The increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, neuropathic pain, migraines, and fibromyalgia is driving sustained demand for non-postoperative pain management therapies. As chronic pain affects a growing aging population, the need for long-term, effective treatment options continues to expand. Shift Toward Non-Opioid Pain Therapies: Concerns over opioid dependence, misuse, and adverse effects have accelerated the adoption of non-opioid analgesics and alternative pain management strategies. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing therapies with improved safety profiles and lower abuse potential.

Concerns over opioid dependence, misuse, and adverse effects have accelerated the adoption of non-opioid analgesics and alternative pain management strategies. Healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing therapies with improved safety profiles and lower abuse potential. Increasing Demand for Personalized Pain Management: Precision medicine approaches are enabling healthcare providers to tailor pain therapies based on patient-specific characteristics, disease severity, and treatment response. This personalized approach improves clinical outcomes and enhances patient satisfaction.

Precision medicine approaches are enabling healthcare providers to tailor pain therapies based on patient-specific characteristics, disease severity, and treatment response. This personalized approach improves clinical outcomes and enhances patient satisfaction. Robust Pipeline of Emerging Therapies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in the development of next-generation pain therapies. A strong clinical pipeline featuring TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal) (Teikoku Pharma), RizaFilm (rizatriptan) (Gensco Pharma), ELYXYB (Scilex Holding Company), CT001 (Cessatech A/S), LTG-001 and LTG-321 (Latigo Biotherapeutics), PCRX-201 (Pacira BioSciences), Suzetrigine (Vertex Pharmaceuticals) is expected to broaden treatment options and support long-term market growth.





Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that adjunct therapies such as ketamine, anticonvulsants, and topical agents are projected to witness moderate but growing adoption, supported by the shift toward multimodal analgesia (MMA). In parallel, non-pharmacological approaches, including physical therapy, cold application, and rehabilitation strategies, are expected to gain steady traction, particularly for musculoskeletal and injury-related pain, reinforcing a broader move toward integrated pain management.

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Analysis

Management of non-postoperative acute pain increasingly relies on a multimodal strategy that combines pharmacological treatments, including NSAIDs, acetaminophen, opioids, corticosteroids , and other adjunctive agents, with non-pharmacological interventions such as physical therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acupuncture, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) . This integrated approach aims to optimize pain control while reducing dependence on any single treatment modality.

, and other adjunctive agents, with non-pharmacological interventions such as . This integrated approach aims to optimize pain control while reducing dependence on any single treatment modality. A multimodal approach remains the cornerstone of non-postoperative acute pain care, as therapies with complementary mechanisms of action can deliver enhanced or synergistic analgesic effects while minimizing the adverse events associated with high-dose monotherapy.

The treatment landscape is steadily shifting toward non-opioid pain management solutions due to growing concerns surrounding opioid misuse and overprescription. Research has shown that a considerable share of prescribed opioid medications goes unused, while their use continues to be linked with significant safety and tolerability issues.

NSAIDs remain among the most widely used therapies for acute pain because of their proven efficacy. However, their long-term or inappropriate use carries the risk of gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular complications, underscoring the importance of appropriate patient selection and ongoing clinical monitoring.

Behavioral and psychosocial interventions, including mindfulness, meditation, distraction techniques, and controlled breathing exercises , are increasingly acknowledged as valuable components of comprehensive pain management. Despite their demonstrated benefits, these approaches continue to be incorporated less frequently than pharmacological therapies.

, are increasingly acknowledged as valuable components of comprehensive pain management. Despite their demonstrated benefits, these approaches continue to be incorporated less frequently than pharmacological therapies. Substantial unmet needs persist for rapidly acting, non-opioid therapies, particularly in acute conditions such as migraine, where currently available treatments often fail to provide prompt and consistent symptom relief.

Innovation within the non-postoperative acute pain market is accelerating through the development of novel drug formulations and advanced delivery technologies, including fast-acting and self-administered therapies that enhance treatment convenience, adherence, and patient experience.

Leading companies driving advancements in this space include Teikoku Pharma, Cessatech, and Vaneltix Pharma , reflecting the industry's increasing emphasis on patient-centric, non-opioid therapeutic solutions.

, reflecting the industry's increasing emphasis on patient-centric, non-opioid therapeutic solutions. Looking ahead, the non-postoperative acute pain market is poised for substantial growth, supported by rising demand for safer analgesic alternatives, the increasing prevalence of acute pain conditions such as migraine, and ongoing progress in targeted therapeutics and innovative drug delivery platforms.

Learn more about the non-postoperative pain management therapeutics market @ US Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Market

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Competitive Landscape

Some of the non-postoperative pain management drugs under development include TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal) (Teikoku Pharma), RizaFilm (rizatriptan) (Gensco Pharma), ELYXYB (Scilex Holding Company), CT001 (Cessatech A/S), LTG-001 and LTG-321 (Latigo Biotherapeutics), PCRX-201 (Pacira BioSciences), Suzetrigine (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Teikoku Pharma’s TK-254Rx is an investigational 1.5% s-flurbiprofen hydrogel patch developed for the treatment of acute minor sports injuries. Designed with a favorable safety profile, it is intended for once-daily use for up to seven days. The patch incorporates proprietary Hydrohesive technology and is currently being studied for its potential to relieve pain associated with acute strains, sprains, and contusions.

Gensco Pharma’s RizaFilm is a proprietary oral thin-film formulation containing rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of migraine. The rapidly dissolving film can be taken without water, offering convenient administration and prompt symptom relief. Rizatriptan has demonstrated clinical efficacy in alleviating migraine-related symptoms, including nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia. In May 2025, Gensco Pharma obtained the global intellectual property and commercialization rights for the only rizatriptan oral dissolving film (ODF), which is marketed as RizaFilm in the United States and as RizaFilm/RizaPort in international markets.

Latigo Biotherapeutics’ LTG-001 is an investigational oral, non-opioid small-molecule therapy designed to selectively and potently inhibit Nav1.8 for the treatment of moderate to severe acute pain. The candidate demonstrated positive results in a randomized, placebo- and active comparator-controlled trial involving 343 patients undergoing abdominoplasty. Following discussions with the FDA, the study may qualify as one of the two pivotal, adequate, and well-controlled trials needed to support regulatory approval for moderate to severe acute pain, including postoperative pain. The trial achieved its primary endpoint of SPID48, with the high-dose LTG-001 regimen (450 mg loading dose followed by 300 mg twice daily) producing a statistically significant 62.1-point reduction in pain versus placebo.

In addition, the high-dose regimen delivered approximately 50% greater analgesic efficacy than the opioid comparator, Vicodin. Patients receiving high-dose LTG-001 experienced meaningful pain relief as early as 52 minutes after dosing, compared with 83 minutes in the Vicodin arm. More than half (52.3%) of patients treated with high-dose LTG-001 remained opioid-free throughout the 48-hour treatment period. To date, LTG-001 has demonstrated a generally favorable tolerability profile.

The anticipated launch of these emerging non-postoperative pain management therapies are poised to transform the non-postoperative pain management market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge non-postoperative pain management therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the non-postoperative pain management market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

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Recent Developments in the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market

In May 2026, Viatris Inc. announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for MR-107A-02, a fast-acting, non-opioid formulation of meloxicam intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 27, 2026, for its regulatory decision on the application.

announced that the FDA had accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for MR-107A-02, a fast-acting, non-opioid formulation of meloxicam intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of December 27, 2026, for its regulatory decision on the application. In May 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that Health Canada had accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for suzetrigine, a potential treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults.

announced that Health Canada had accepted its New Drug Submission (NDS) for suzetrigine, a potential treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. In March 2026, Kallyope announced that it will present results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study of its novel therapy, elismetrep, in an oral presentation at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

announced that it will present results from a Phase IIb dose-ranging study of its novel therapy, elismetrep, in an oral presentation at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting. In May 2025, Gensco Pharma announced the acquisition of the global rights and intellectual property for the first and only rizatriptan Oral Dissolvable Film (ODF), which was co-developed under the trade names RizaFilm in the US and both RizaFilm and RizaPort globally.

announced the acquisition of the global rights and intellectual property for the first and only rizatriptan Oral Dissolvable Film (ODF), which was co-developed under the trade names RizaFilm in the US and both RizaFilm and RizaPort globally. In February 2025, Axsome Therapeutics announced that the EMERGE Phase III trial of SYMBRAVO (MoSEIC meloxicam and rizatriptan) in patients experiencing inadequate response to oral CGRP inhibitors met its primary endpoint, with SYMBRAVO demonstrating statistically significantly greater migraine treatment response compared to oral CGRP inhibitors, as measured by the Migraine Treatment Optimization Questionnaire (mTOQ-4).

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Segmentation

The non-postoperative pain management epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current non-postoperative pain management patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Across the 7MM, non-postoperative pain burden is strongly driven by a high volume of injury- and trauma-related cases, with the US alone reporting approximately 40 million injury-related emergency department visits (2020), accounting for about 12% of total population exposure.

The non-postoperative pain management market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Non-Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Non-Postoperative Pain

Total Treated Pool of Non-Postoperative Pain

Download the report to understand the emerging trends in the non-postoperative pain management treatment @ Non-Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Options

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Moderate-to-severe Acute Management Market CAGR (2022–2036) 10% Non-Postoperative Moderate-to-Severe Acute Pain Market Size in 2025 USD 3.4 Billion Key Non-Postoperative Pain Management Companies Teikoku Pharma, Gensco Pharma, Scilex Holding Company, Cessatech A/S, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Eli Lily, and others Key Non-Postoperative Pain Management Therapies TK-254Rx (esflurbiprofen transdermal), RizaFilm (rizatriptan), ELYXYB, CT001, LTG-001, LTG-321, PCRX-201, Suzetrigine, ATZUMI, SYMBRAVO, EMGALITY, and others

Scope of the Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Patient Population Forecast

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Therapeutics Market Size

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Analysis

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Size and Trends

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Opportunity

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Unmet Needs

KOL’s Views on Non-Postoperative Pain Management

Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about next-generation non-postoperative pain management drugs @ Non-Postoperative Pain Management Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Key Insights 2 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Non-Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Non-Postoperative Pain Management by Therapy in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Difference between Acute and Chronic Pain 7.3 The Transition of Acute Pain to Chronic Pain 7.4 Types of Acute Pain 7.5 Signs and Symptoms 7.6 Causes 7.7 Pathophysiology of Acute Pain 7.8 Diagnosis 7.9 Treatment 8 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology in the United States 9.3.1 Total Incident Cases of Non-Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022–2036) 9.3.2 Severity-specific Incident Cases of Non-Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022–2036) 9.3.3 Total Treated Pool of Non-Postoperative Pain in the United States (2022–2036) 9.4 Epidemiology in EU4 and the UK 9.5 Epidemiology Scenario in Japan 10 Patient Journey of Non-Postoperative Pain 11 Marketed Therapies 11.1 Competitive Landscape: Marketed Therapies 11.2 dihydroergotamine mesylate (ATZUMI): Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst’s View 11.3 galcanezumab-gnlm (EMGALITY): Eli Lily 11.4 zavegepant (ZAVZPRET): Pfizer 11.5 rimegepant (NURTEC ODT/VYDURA): Pfizer 11.6 dihydroergotamine mesylate (TRUDHESA): Impel Pharmaceuticals 11.7 DEXTENZA (dexamethasone): Ocular Therapeutix 11.8 lasmiditan (REYVOW/RAYVOW): Eli Lilly 11.9 celecoxib (ELYXYB): Scilex Holding List to be continued in the final report…. 12 Emerging Drugs 12.1 Competitive Landscape: Emerging Therapies 12.2 esflurbiprofen transdermal (TK-254Rx): Cali Biosciences 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst’s View 12.3 rizatriptan (RizaFilm): Gensco Pharma 12.4 ELYXYB: Scilex Holding Company 12.5 CT001: Cessatech A/S List to be continued in the final report… 13 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Non-Postoperative Pain Management in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Non-Postoperative Pain Management in the United States 13.6.2 Total Market Size of Non-Postoperative Pain Management by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market 13.8 Japan Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market 14 Unmet Needs of Non-Postoperative Pain Management 15 SWOT Analysis of Non-Postoperative Pain Management 16 KOL Views of Non-Postoperative Pain Management 17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Non-Postoperative Pain Management 18 Bibliography 19 Non-Postoperative Pain Management Market Report Methodology

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