Teneo International School Named a Global Finalist in the World’s Largest EdTech Awards

London, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneo Online School has been named as a finalist at The EdTech Awards 2026, the world's largest awards programme for education technology, now in its 16th year and presented by EdTech Digest.

The EdTech Awards recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

Teneo Online School has been named a finalist in the Trendsetter Awards' Product or Service Setting a Trend category, placing Teneo’s Smart School System™ on a global shortlist of education technology products and services identified as shaping the sector's direction. Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo Online School and founder of the Smart School System™, has also been named a finalist in the School Leader category, one of the education leaders recognised globally for their contribution to advancing learning through technology.

The EdTech Awards recognise finalists and winners across three streams, Cool Tool Awards, Leadership Awards, and Trendsetter Awards, drawn from submissions across more than 100 countries. This year's programme received entries from across every level of education, from early childhood through to corporate training and workforce development.

Two nominations that reflect two different things

The EdTech Trendsetter Awards nomination places Teneo’s Smart School System™ among a global shortlist of organisations shaping the future of education through innovation, forward-thinking strategy, and meaningful impact. The nomination highlights Teneo’s commitment to pioneering new approaches to online schooling and leveraging technology to deliver exceptional educational outcomes for students.

The Smart School System™ combines real-time learner tracking, disengagement and gap detection with personalised remediation and behavioural science into a whole-of-school autonomous platform that supports teachers in identifying struggling learners and acting fast before it shows up in their results. The platform leverages AI, data intelligence and behavioural science to drive measurably better academic outcomes across Teneo's full, open-admissions learner population.

The EdTech Leadership Awards nomination recognises Saul Geffen’s leadership in advancing education through technology and his role in building Teneo into a leading global online school. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honour individuals and organisations driving meaningful innovation across the global education technology sector, with the Leadership category recognising strategic vision, innovation, market impact and leadership. The nomination reflects Teneo’s continued focus on combining academic excellence with technology to expand access to high-quality education and prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

“This nomination is a reflection of our entire team’s commitment to continually reimagining what great education can look like in a digital world. We’ve never viewed technology as an end in itself, but as a powerful tool to create more engaging, personalised and effective learning experiences. We’re honoured to be recognised among the organisations helping shape the future of education, and we’ll continue to innovate with one goal in mind: delivering the very best outcomes for every learner of any ability.” — Saul Geffen, CEO of Teneo Online School and founder of the Smart School System™

Teneo’s track record

Teneo School's recognition at the EdTech Awards reflects a measurable track record of successful academic outcomes delivered at scale. The school does not select on prior academic performance, yet in 2025 its learners recorded a 22% year-on-year increase in distinctions per matriculant, with 90% of Teneo's matriculants qualifying for tertiary studies. On average, learners improve their marks by 12% within their first year, rising to 25% by their fourth year, with learners who have self-reported learning barriers or neurodiversity showing similar improvements of 13% by year one and 25% by year four.

With over 4,000 graduates and over 20,000 learners educated since 2018, Teneo Online School’s comprehensive pre-primary, primary and secondary school offerings cover all school grades across multiple curricula and languages, with flexible formats and recognised pathways to top international universities.

It is this combination of learner-focused flexibility, innovation, measurable impact and genuine scalability across a global learner population spanning more than 80 countries that placed Teneo Online School on a global shortlist drawn from more than 100 countries.

About The EdTech Awards

The EdTech Awards, presented by EdTech Digest, is the world's largest awards programme for education technology, now in its 16th year. The 2026 programme received submissions from innovators, leaders, and institutions across the global education sector. Finalists are selected through an evaluation process conducted by EdTech Digest's editorial and judging panel. Winners are marked separately from finalists in the published results.

About Teneo Online School

Teneo Online School is an online British curriculum school for globally mobile families, delivering Pearson Edexcel qualifications — International GCSE, AS Level, and A Level — through a hybrid model combining weekly live classes with on-demand recorded lessons, giving families the flexibility to learn on their own terms. At the heart of Teneo's approach is the Smart School System™, a data-driven platform giving teachers real-time visibility into learner progress and enabling early, proactive academic support. Independent actuarial analysis shows the model delivers a 12% increase in marks in year one, rising to 25% by year four, with learners 61% more likely to pass after two years and twice as likely after five. Learners with additional learning needs see comparable gains, with a 13% increase in marks in year one. Teneo's Pearson Edexcel-qualified teaching faculty — many of whom are Pearson examiners and markers — support a non-selective, open-access admissions model recognised by universities worldwide. For more information, visit www.teneoschool.com

Press Inquiries

Leszek

leszek [at] teneoeducation.com

https://www.teneoschool.com