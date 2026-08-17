Blaze Pizza Fires Up New Restaurant in Cincinnati's Oakley Neighborhood with Free Pizza Day Celebration

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual pizza concept, is firing up its ovens in Cincinnati's Oakley neighborhood with the opening of a new restaurant at 3206 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati, OH 45209. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with free pizza for all in-store guests.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Sanjay Patel, an existing Blaze Pizza franchisee who also owns the Blaze Pizza located at 9341 Mason Montgomery Road in Mason, Ohio. The Oakley opening marks Patel's second Blaze location, with plans to open three additional restaurants in West Chester, Dayton and Northern Kentucky within the next two years.

Located in Oakley Station, the new Blaze Pizza will serve the brand's signature personalized, fast-fired pizzas crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients in just minutes. Guests can build their own pizzas with dozens of toppings or choose from Blaze's curated menu of chef-driven creations, making it an easy option for families and groups with different tastes.

"We believe Blaze serves the best pizza and we are excited to bring it to even more families in the Cincinnati area," said Sanjay Patel. "I chose Blaze because the product is exceptional, guests have so many options, and it is the perfect place to enjoy a meal with family and friends. After seeing the response to our Mason restaurant, opening in Oakley was a natural next step."

In addition to his Blaze Pizza restaurants, Patel owns and operates seven Pickleball Kingdom indoor pickleball facilities, including two in Ohio and additional locations in New York, Connecticut, Kentucky and the Chicago area.

Blaze Pizza Oakley will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For a full list of Blaze Pizza locations and to browse the menu, visit www.blazepizza.com or download the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

josh@fikacollective.com

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with almost 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Blythe Beaubien

PR for Blaze Pizza

blythe@fikacollective.com

Franchise Contact

Sanjay Patel

513-767-1999

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81d424a7-b296-4d2b-8407-c1b40a2edbf3