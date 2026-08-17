FHLBank Atlanta and Georgia State Law Launch Heirs’ Property Law Clinic

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) and Georgia State University College of Law today announced a partnership to create the FHLBank Atlanta Heirs’ Property Law Clinic, a new initiative that will train law students to help low- to moderate-income property owners preserve generational wealth through legacy planning and clarified ownership of family property. The clinic officially opens on Aug. 17.

“Heirs’ property issues arise when homes or land cannot be transferred to the next generation because an owner dies without a will, trust, or estate plan,” said Reggie O’Shields, president and CEO of FHLBank Atlanta. “Without clear ownership documentation, families may struggle to access financing, qualify for disaster assistance, or improve or transfer their property. We are proud to partner with Georgia State University College of Law to help address these challenges and support area residents.”

The partnership reflects an initial $500,000 investment from FHLBank Atlanta and an anticipated $1.5 million over three years to help Georgia State Law expand the clinic, including the hiring of dedicated law faculty and engagement of law students who will provide free supervised legal services to eligible property owners. In the first year, the clinic will focus on estate planning, as well as identifying and solidifying partner organizations to establish potential client referral networks. When fully operational, the clinic will offer additional legal services, such as probate assistance and addressing tangled property title issues.



“There are nearly 40,000 heirs’ properties in the state of Georgia alone, yet services addressing this area of law remain extremely limited in our region. Due to its commitment to accessible legal education and its location in downtown Atlanta, GSU is an ideal institution to establish broader legal expertise and practice in heirs’ property,” said Sarah Stein, director of the FHLBank Atlanta Heirs’ Property Law Clinic and assistant clinical professor at Georgia State Law. “Fulton and Dekalb counties have the highest total value of heirs’ property in the state. There is a lot at stake for families in legacy neighborhoods who face displacement-based gentrification and rising property values but have few legal resources for estate planning and title concerns. Our clinic will develop expert practitioners, shape best practices, and build sustainable resources to support those families and others across the region,” Stein added.

A July 2026 survey sponsored by FHLBank Atlanta and conducted by The Harris Poll among over 1,300 U.S. homeowners found that nearly one in five (19 percent) either do not have, or are unsure whether they have, a clear title and recorded deed for their property. Lower income households also face a greater risk of heirs’ property issues. The poll uncovered that 60 percent of homeowners with an annual household income of under $50,000 do not have a will/trust or estate plan compared to 49 percent with an annual household income of $75,000-$99,900 and 37 percent with $100,000 or more.

The City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is aware of the challenges families face when it comes to heirs’ properties and believes this partnership will benefit the local community. "In Atlanta, too many families lose their homes – and with it their wealth and their legacy connection to the city – because of tangled titles and heirs’ property challenges. By establishing the FHLBank Atlanta Heirs’ Property Law Clinic, GSU will build a pillar of institutional support for families in Atlanta and throughout Georgia. My administration is grateful to Georgia State University College of Law and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta for their initiative, leadership, and vision in establishing this clinic. We are excited to find alignment and partnership that will enhance our growing anti-displacement work for Atlanta residents," said Mayor Dickens.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

About Georgia State University College of Law

Georgia State University College of Law was founded on the idea that a high-quality legal education should be accessible and affordable. We offer part-time and full-time programs, numerous specialties, and an expansive experiential learning curriculum designed to prepare students for practice. For more information, visit www.law.gsu.edu.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta from July 7-9, 2026, among 1,302 homeowners. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 3.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

CONTACTS: Suzanne Vincent

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

svincent@fhlbatl.com

Jaya Franklin

Georgia State University College of Law

jfranklin@gsu.edu

PDF Infographic available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b09f24b-e059-47e6-903d-dea64645409a



