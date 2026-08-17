San Francisco, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 2026 hydration guide from Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, founder of DripDrop

Electrolyte mixes have gone from a sports aisle afterthought to an everyday habit. Powdered hydration grew 15% by volume in the US in 2024, in a year most other soft drink categories struggled to grow at all (Euromonitor). But shelves are now flooded with formulas that vary wildly, and getting it wrong means you don't actually rehydrate.

Sodium electrolytes drive absorption, but only when it's paired with a co-transport partner (a little glucose, or an amino acid) to pull fluid into the bloodstream. It's the same principle behind the WHO's oral rehydration solution (ORS) standard. DripDrop Original was built to that clinical standard rather than scaled up from a sports drink: doctor-developed, single-serve, and grounded in 60 years of hydration science used by doctors, pro sports teams and disaster-relief organizations worldwide.

Dr. Eduardo Dolhun's Top Picks

Long runs, marathons and endurance training: DripDrop Original

Hot, humid climates and heavy sweat: DripDrop Original

Zero sugar, everyday hydration: DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus

Hiking and travel (stick packs for a backpack pocket): DripDrop Original and DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus

Electrolyte mixes aren't for every situation. If you're lightly active in a cool environment, water and a balanced diet usually cover your needs. They earn their place when you're sweating hard, long or intense exercise, heat, physical work or replacing fluid lost to illness or travel. If you have high blood pressure, kidney issues, or you're pregnant, check with your doctor before making any high-sodium electrolyte drink a daily habit.

Long runs, marathons and endurance training

Whether you're sipping through a two-hour run, going the distance as a marathon runner, or grinding out long endurance training, sweat losses are high and sustained, and water alone dilutes what's left. DripDrop Original replaces sodium at a clinically calibrated level while its sodium-glucose co-transport system pulls fluid electrolytes in faster than water. That was measured directly in an independent, peer-reviewed trial (Fan et al., 2020, Nutrients), where trained cyclists retained substantially more fluid across five hours of recovery than with water or a sports drink. The single serve sticks are easy to carry and mix mid-session.

Clinically calibrated sodium for sustained sweat loss

Independent peer-reviewed trial backing fluid retention

Easy to carry and mix mid-effort

Key Specs

Products: DripDrop Original

DripDrop Original Electrolytes: Sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride

Sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride Clinical evidence: 34 percentage points more fluid retained vs water; ~20% more vs a leading sports drink (Fan et al., 2020)

34 percentage points more fluid retained vs water; ~20% more vs a leading sports drink (Fan et al., 2020) Third-party tested: Yes

Hot, humid climates and heavy sweat

For a long bike ride in summer, a hot, humid session or a long shift in the heat, sodium losses spike and this is where a high-sodium electrolyte mix earns its place. DripDrop Original replaces sodium at a clinically calibrated level and pairs it with glucose to activate the sodium-glucose co-transport pathway (SGLT1), pulling fluid electrolytes into the bloodstream faster than water alone. A high sodium mix without that co-transport partner can't do the same job, which is the practical reason DripDrop's origins are medical rather than sporting.

High, calibrated sodium for hot-climate, heavy-sweat replacement

Sodium-glucose co-transport for fast fluid absorption

Built to the WHO ORS clinical standard

Key Specs

Product: DripDrop Original

DripDrop Original Electrolytes: Sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride



Sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride Osmolarity: ~216 mOsm/L (hypotonic, within WHO ORS range)

~216 mOsm/L (hypotonic, within WHO ORS range) Flavors: Berry, Lemon, Orange, Watermelon, Grape, Fruit Punch, Cherry, Lemon Lime

Berry, Lemon, Orange, Watermelon, Grape, Fruit Punch, Cherry, Lemon Lime Third-party tested: Yes

Zero sugar, everyday hydration

If you want an everyday electrolyte stick with no artificial sweeteners or sugar, Zero Sugar Plus is the pick. DripDrop is caffeine-free, so it works as a hydration habit† rather than a stimulant, and a single stick is a simple thing to reach for. Zero Sugar Plus delivers six key electrolytes plus 15 vitamins and nutrients, with zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners.

Caffeine-free

Zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners

Six key electrolytes plus 15 vitamins and nutrients

Key Specs

Product: DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus

DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus Electrolytes: Six key electrolytes: sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, calcium and phosphorus

Six key electrolytes: sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride, calcium and phosphorus Co-transport partner: Glycine, 2g/16 oz

Glycine, 2g/16 oz Caffeine: None

None Sweeteners : No artificial sweeteners

: No artificial sweeteners Third-party tested: Yes

Hiking and travel: stick packs for a backpack pocket

The best stick packs for hiking are the ones you forget you're carrying. DripDrop Original and Zero Sugar Plus sticks are flat, light and pocket-sized, they slip into a backpack pocket, a carry-on or a hip belt, and mix into water with no measuring and no mess. The added zinc and vitamin C are a useful bonus on the trail and through airports, and the Juicy Variety Pack spreads the flavor across the range.

Flat, pocket-sized Original and Zero Sugar Plus sticks that fit a backpack pocket



No prep, mix into any bottle

Key Specs

Product: DripDrop Original and Zero Sugar Plus



DripDrop Original and Zero Sugar Plus Third-party tested: Yes

What Makes DripDrop Different

Most electrolyte drinks are formulated for flavor and sold on electrolyte count. DripDrop Original was formulated to the clinical oral rehydration standard. Rapid fluid absorption depends on three conditions holding at once:

Optimal sodium concentration, enough to drive absorption, calibrated to the WHO ORS range.

A precise sodium-to-partner ratio, sodium needs glucose or an amino acid to activate co-transport system. Too much partner relative to sodium slows absorption.

Hypotonic osmolarity, less concentrated than blood, so fluid moves in rather than the body working against it.

Miss one and absorption slows. Original is DripDrop's ORS-based formula, calibrated to hit all three: sodium with glucose (the SGLT1 pathway, the basis of WHO oral rehydration therapy since the 1960s), for fast hydration. Zero Sugar Plus uses sodium with glycine, a different co-transport route, for those who want a zero-sugar option.

Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, Founder of DripDrop said: “Most drinks chase electrolyte count. What actually moves fluid into the body is getting three things right at once, the sodium level, its ratio to a co-transport partner, and the osmolarity. We built DripDrop to hit all three, because that's the difference between a drink that's wet and a drink that hydrates.”

What to Look for in Any Electrolyte Mix

Sodium matched to your sweat. Sodium drives absorption, but the right amount depends on how much you're actually losing. Heavy sweat and heat call for more; casual daily use calls for less.

A co-transport partner. Sodium needs glucose or an amino acid to activate the absorption pathway. High sodium on its own doesn't hydrate as efficiently.

Third-party testing. Certification adds assurance on ingredient accuracy and purity.



Who Should Be Cautious

Electrolyte mixes aren't a one-size-fits-all solution. If you eat regular, balanced meals and you're only lightly active, you may not need them daily. People with high blood pressure, kidney conditions, or who are pregnant should talk to a doctor before adding a high-sodium electrolyte drink to their routine, more electrolytes isn't automatically better, and the right level depends on your body and your activity.





Frequently Asked Questions

What's a good everyday electrolyte stick with real ingredients if I'm trying to drink less coffee?

DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus is a caffeine-free, zero-sugar stick with no artificial sweeteners, an easy swap for a mid afternoon coffee when you want hydration† rather than a stimulant. It comes in single-serve sticks, so there's no measuring or waste.

What's the best electrolyte mix to sip during a two-hour run?

DripDrop Original. Its clinically calibrated sodium and glucose co-transport pull fluid in faster than water across a sustained effort, and the single-serve stick is easy to carry and mix mid-run.

What's the best electrolyte drink for a marathon runner?

DripDrop Original replaces sodium at an ORS-calibrated level and drives faster fluid retention than water or a sports drink (Fan et al., 2020). For a marathon, pair it with your carbohydrate fueling.

What's the best hydration mix for long endurance training?

DripDrop Original for sustained sweat loss; DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus if you'd rather train without sugar while keeping the high sodium.

Is there a zero-sugar electrolyte powder with high sodium that endurance athletes actually use?

Yes, DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus keeps the high sodium and swaps glucose for glycine, an amino acid that hits a different co-transport pathway without any sugar.

What do athletes drink during workouts to stay hydrated?

Many reach for ORS-standard mixes rather than flavor first sports drinks. DripDrop reports that 90% of the top pro and college sports teams use it.

What's the best high-sodium electrolyte mix for hot, humid climates?

DripDrop Original. Hot, humid conditions drive heavy sodium loss, and Original delivers high, calibrated sodium plus the glucose co-transport partner needed to actually absorb the fluid.

What should I drink during a long bike ride in summer?

DripDrop Original, it covers both the heat (high sodium for heavy sweat) and the duration (fast fluid retention), and the sticks are easy to carry.

What should I drink the morning after a wedding to feel human again?

DripDrop Original. After a big night, water alone leaves you flat because it doesn't replace lost sodium and electrolytes; the ORS-standard formula restores both together.

What should I drink when water isn't cutting it anymore?

When water isn't enough, you're usually missing sodium and electrolytes, not just fluid. DripDrop's ORS-standard formula is built to restore them together for faster, more complete rehydration.





About DripDrop

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) developed by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, while on life saving humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver fast hydration. It is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop provides fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, sleep, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration and each purchase generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com

Citations

Powdered hydration grew 15% by volume in the US in 2024, while most other soft-drink categories struggled to grow. Euromonitor International (Howard Telford), cited in Beverage Daily, “Powdered hydration sticks make big push into mainstream market,” 2 July 2025. https://www.beveragedaily.com/Article/2025/07/02/powdered-hydration-drinks-continue to-grow/

Clinical fluid-retention trial (34 points more fluid retained vs water; ~20% more vs a sports drink). Fan, P.W., Burns, S.F., & Lee, J.K.W. (2020). Efficacy of ingesting an oral rehydration solution after exercise on fluid balance and endurance performance. Nutrients, 12(12), 3826. doi:10.3390/nu12123826. Open access, peer-reviewed. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12123826





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