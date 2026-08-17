Capital Link Highlights Recent Executive Interview Webinars Featuring Four Leading Shipping Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce the publication of four recent executive interview webinars featuring senior management from leading publicly listed shipping companies.

The interviews provide shareholders, investors and industry participants with direct access to management perspectives on recent company developments, financial and operating performance, capital allocation, fleet strategy and the outlook for their respective shipping markets.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) - Advancing Gas Transportation Across All Markets — The CCEC Advantage

Senior executives from Capital Clean Energy Carriers, Brian Gallagher, EVP of Investor Relations, Nikos Tripodakis, Chief Commercial Officer and Jack Neilan, Head of LPG Commercial, discuss the company’s long-term strategy, investment program, commercial and chartering approach, financing strategy and the structural trends shaping the LNG, LPG and liquid CO₂ shipping markets.

Watch the Capital Clean Energy Carriers Interview

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) - Fleet Renewal & Container Market Update

Tom Lister, Chief Executive Officer of Global Ship Lease, discusses the company’s fleet-renewal program, contracted revenue visibility, capital structure and outlook for the containership charter market.

Watch the Global Ship Lease Interview

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) - Navigator Gas: From Record Performance to the Next Stage of Growth

Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Gas, discusses the company’s record second-quarter performance, financial position, capital-return policy, fleet-renewal program and outlook for LPG, ethane, ethylene and ammonia transportation.

Watch the Navigator Gas Interview

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) - Star Bulk: Positioned for the Next Dry-Bulk Cycle

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers, discusses the company’s recent performance, fleet-renewal strategy, capital-allocation priorities and outlook for the dry-bulk shipping market.

Watch the Star Bulk Carriers Interview

These interviews form part of Capital Link’s ongoing webinar and podcast programs, which provide investors with direct access to senior corporate executives and timely perspectives on company strategy, industry fundamentals and developments across the global maritime markets.

www.CapitalLinkShipping.com - A Growing Maritime Intelligence Platform

Launched recently as a comprehensive maritime information hub, Capital Link Shipping brings together market intelligence, industry data, executive insights, and thought leadership across the global shipping and capital markets ecosystem.

The platform provides access to:

Company & Industry News

Capital Markets Information, including U.S.-listed shipping company news, stock prices, SEC filings, earnings calendars, Capital Link Maritime Indices, and maritime bond market information.

Shipping Market Data, including Baltic Indices, freight rates, FFAs, asset values, and market intelligence across Dry Bulk, Tankers, Containers, and Gas shipping.

Shipbroker Reports from leading industry participants.

Expert Insights, including webinars, podcasts, executive interviews, articles, and industry discussions.

Weekly and Monthly Market Updates from leading industry experts, including: DNB Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Optima Shipping Services, Allied Shipbroking and Doric Shipbrokers.

Capital Link Shipping was created to serve as an accessible resource for maritime professionals, investors, researchers, students, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the shipping industry's role in global trade and capital markets.

Access to the platform is complimentary.

Visit www.CapitalLinkShipping.com and register free to access the latest content.

For more information please contact

contact@capitallink.com

Capital Link – Disclaimer

Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts, articles and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, in their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC or other Stock Exchanges where they are listed.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts, articles and presentations. All these, including the one mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link, which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe, and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com.