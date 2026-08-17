Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS (Auric International Markets), a leading global financial service provider, today announced a major step forward in its regional expansion and regulatory governance.

Building on its newly secured accreditation by Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) in May 2026, AIMS continues to advance its global compliance posture. This strategic milestone in Southeast Asia complements AIMS’ active prime brokerage status under the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), solidifying the broker's position as a premier multi-regulated partner for retail and institutional traders alike.

AIMS Expands Global Footprint with New BAPPEBTI Licence and ASIC Prime Brokerage Status



Anchored by these key regional regulatory pillars, AIMS provides market participants across the Asia-Pacific region with segregated fund management, strict capital safety standards, and direct access to institutional-grade execution and liquidity.



Featured Regional Regulatory Highlights

● Indonesia (BAPPEBTI): AIMS Indo Berjangka is officially regulated by BAPPEBTI (Licence No. SI/09/2025), securing local market legitimacy and full compliance with national futures trading laws.

● Australia (ASIC): Auric International Markets Pty Ltd operates under ASIC oversight (Licence No. 526125), driving AIMS’ prime brokerage offerings and institutional liquidity services.



Accelerating Prime Brokerage & Regional Growth

With BAPPEBTI licensing secured and its ASIC prime brokerage infrastructure fully active, AIMS is accelerating the rollout of enhanced clearing services, deep liquidity pools, and localized client support across key growth markets. The company remains committed to maintaining the highest regulatory standards while offering ultra-fast execution and competitive trading conditions globally.

Please visit our new AIMS Website for more information & discover the All-New Hub and advance web features.







AIMS new website

About AIMS

AIMS is a brand with an 11-year industry heritage and a trusted financial broker for institutional and individual traders worldwide. With a global presence spanning more than 21 countries and regions, the is renowned for its high-performance trading platforms, highly competitive spreads, and client-centric service philosophy, continuously driving development and innovation in the global trading industry.

Press Inquiries

Benson Low

media [at] aimsfx.com

https://aimsfx.com/