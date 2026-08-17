Sheridan, WYOMING, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn Campervans, the East Williamsburg custom conversion shop trading as Brooklyn Custom Builds LLC, has been named the #1 camper van builder in the United States in the 2026 ranking published by VanLife Pro. The shop builds exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, works only by full custom commission, and publishes a conversion entry price of $92,000 on a client-supplied chassis.

Brooklyn Campervans ranked #1 by VanLifePro

WHAT DID VANLIFE PRO RECOGNIZE BROOKLYN CAMPERVANS FOR?

VanLife Pro assessed ten American conversion shops for its 2026 ranking of the 10 best camper van builders in the USA, weighing published pricing, third-party certification, warranty and post-sale service, and whether a builder specializes in one platform rather than spreading across every chassis. The publication states that no builder can pay for placement and that it takes no fee from any shop it lists.

Brooklyn Campervans placed first on two counts. The ranking identifies a sameness problem at the top of the market, where competing flagships are difficult to tell apart in photographs because buyers select from a house style rather than setting one, and names Brooklyn Campervans as the clearest exception: the only entry in the top ten where the buyer specifies the aesthetic. The second count is engineering. The Elevate v4, a 170WB AWD Sprinter 3500 listed at $292,000, pairs an electrically raised elevator bed with a 15kWh EcoFlow bank under a walkable solar deck and an Infinity Shower that recirculates and UV-sterilizes a single gallon rather than draining a tank. Its slide-out skylight is proprietary, and no other builder in the ranking fits one.

WHAT MAKES BROOKLYN CAMPERVANS A TOP BUILDER?

The shop takes Sprinters from 2019 onward and nothing else. Every van is a commission rather than a catalog selection, and where a buyer does not already own a chassis, Brooklyn Campervans will source one. Roughly one in five clients live in their van full time, which shapes the specification toward four-season insulation, off-grid electrical capacity and real wet baths rather than weekend-duty fittings.

Pricing is published rather than quoted after a discovery call, which is the criterion VanLife Pro weighs first. Conversions start at $92,000 on a client-supplied chassis, a typical conversion runs about $120,000, and completed vans currently listed include the Mobile Office Base Build at $121,200 and the Desert Scout, a 144WB AWD Sprinter, at $199,500. Buyers commissioning a build secure a slot with a $10,000 deposit that counts toward the total, pay 50 percent once the design is finalized, and settle the balance at pickup after twelve weeks in the bay.

BUILD PROOF POINTS

- Ranked #1 of ten in the VanLife Pro 2026 ranking of U.S. camper van builders

- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter specialist, 2019 model year and newer, exclusively

- Published conversion entry price of $92,000 on a client-supplied chassis

- Twelve-week build window, with new slots opening roughly every three months

- One-year builder warranty serviced through a nationwide network

- Three-year warranty on most appliances and five years on the power station

- Mercedes-Benz chassis warranty of three years or 36,000 miles, extendable

- Proprietary elevator bed, walkable solar deck, recirculating shower and slide-out skylight

- Verified listing on VanLife Pro, with enquiries going direct to the builder

WHO IS BROOKLYN CAMPERVANS?

Brooklyn Campervans is a custom Mercedes-Benz Sprinter conversion shop operating from 344A Maujer Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It builds four-season, off-grid capable vans in small numbers, with AWD and 4x4 layouts, gear garages, satellite internet and mobile office configurations among its regular specifications. New models are introduced every three to six months, and current inventory is published with prices. The company serves clients nationally and sources chassis on their behalf where required.

CONTACT

Brooklyn Campervans

344A Maujer St., Brooklyn, NY 11206

Phone: (718) 715-4317

Email: sales (at) brooklyncampervans (dot) com

Web: https://brooklyncampervans.com

The full 2026 ranking and its methodology, along with directories of Sprinter van builders and specialists on other platforms, are published at vanlifepro.net. Brooklyn Campervans lists its current Sprinter camper vans for sale, with prices, on its own site.

Press Inquiries

nick [at] mintseo.io