MD Logic Health Unveils Innovative Daily Multi-Fiber Supplement Featuring Clinically-Proven Solnul Resistant Potato Starch

Miami, FLORIDA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MD Logic Health®, a trusted leader in premium wellness supplements, is answering the growing demand for simple, effective fiber support with the launch of Daily Multi-Fiber. This new unflavored formula delivers 10 grams of fiber per serving and is designed to support digestive health, gut motility, natural regularity, and daily fiber intake.*

Daily Multi-Fiber

According to the American Heart Association, adults should consume 25 to 30 grams of dietary fiber per day, yet the average U.S. intake is closer to 15 grams, which is roughly half the recommended amount. A recent Stanford Medicine analysis found that only 5% of American adults meet the daily fiber recommendations set by U.S. dietary guidelines. That gap tends to widen further for people on GLP-1 medications, whose reduced appetite and smaller portions mean lower overall food intake and, with it, even lower fiber consumption. MD Logic Health® developed Daily Multi-Fiber to help close that gap: an unflavored powder delivering 10 grams of fiber per scoop designed to support digestive comfort and regularity regardless of meal size.

Unlike other single-source fiber supplements, Daily Multi-Fiber stands out with its multi-tiered blend of four distinct plant fibers: Organic Acacia Gum, Chicory Root Inulin, Sugar Beet FOS, and clinically proven Solnul® Resistant Potato Starch. Organic Acacia Gum and Chicory Root Inulin provide gentle, well-tolerated soluble fiber that supports regularity without the harsh gastrointestinal effects some single-source fiber supplements can cause. Sugar Beet FOS adds prebiotic fuel for beneficial gut bacteria. At the center of the formula, clinically proven Solnul® Resistant Potato Starch ferments more slowly than many other fibers, which may help minimize the gas and bloating often associated with fiber supplementation. Together, this diversified blend is designed to support digestion, gut microbiome health, and comfort more comprehensively than single-ingredient competitors, offering a broader spectrum of fiber types in a single, convenient scoop.

“Fiber is one of those essentials that many people know they need, but do not always get enough of consistently,” said Shanti Ramjeet, RPh, COO of MD Logic Health®. “We saw a clear need for a fiber formula that felt simple, clean, and easy to commit to. With Daily Multi-Fiber, we created an unflavored formula that fits easily into daily life while supporting digestive health and daily fiber intake.”

Whether you're on a GLP-1 or just trying to close your daily fiber gap, Daily Multi-Fiber fits right in. With an unflavored profile and 10 grams of fiber per serving, Daily Multi-Fiber offers a convenient way to support optimal gut motility, natural digestive regularity, beneficial gut microflora, and a feeling of prolonged satiety*.

You can be among the first to try the brand’s newest digestive wellness formula! MD Logic Health® is running a limited-time launch sale on Daily Multi-Fiber to celebrate its newest digestive wellness release. You’re going to want to grab yours before it sells out. Take this as your sign to finally start your fiber routine and give your gut the daily support it’s been waiting for.*

Learn more about Daily Multi Fiber.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to creating sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that are not only effective but also environmentally responsible. The company’s mission is to empower individuals on their wellness journeys by providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Their commitment to quality ensures that every supplement is manufactured in a GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facility in the USA. With a product line focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, MD Logic Health has earned national recognition and has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Doctor-Formulated, Pharmacist-Verified. Supplementing Life since 2005.

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