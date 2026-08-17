Changes in the Management and Supervisory Boards of Admiral Markets AS and amendments to the Articles of Association

By resolution of the sole shareholder of Admiral Markets AS, Olga Senjuškina was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company for a five-year term, effective from 13 August 2026.



Olga Senjuškina joined Admirals in 2014 as a Financial Controller. From 2020 to 2025, she served as an invited member of the Audit Committee. She has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, tax consulting and asset management and has previously worked as a financial controller in the mechanical engineering and logistics industries.

Olga Senjuškina also serves as a member of the Management Board of Osaühing OIS Büroo and OIS Meedia OÜ.

As of 13 August 2026, the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS consists of Alexander Tsikhilov, Anatolie Mihalcenco, Dmitri Lauš, and Olga Senjuškina.

On 13 August 2026, the sole shareholder of Admiral Markets AS also resolved to amend the Articles of Association of the Company as follows:

i) the Company’s fields of activity no longer include licensed investment services and include non-licensed financial services;

ii) the Supervisory Board may adopt resolutions without convening a meeting; and

iii) the Management Board shall consist of one to five members.

Furthermore, by resolution of the Supervisory Board, Mr Eduard Kelvet and Mr Aleksandr Ljubovski were recalled from the Management Board of the Company, with their terms of office ending on 14 August 2026.

The change in the composition of the Management Board is related to the voluntary relinquishment of the Company’s investment firm licence, as a more streamlined Management Board structure is appropriate following the relinquishment of the licence. The change does not affect the day-to-day operations or strategic direction of the Company or the Admirals group.

Admirals sincerely thanks Mr Kelvet and Mr Ljubovski for their dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company’s governance and strategic development.

Both Mr Kelvet and Mr Ljubovski will continue their cooperation with the Admirals consolidation group, focusing on activities related to other group companies.

As of 15 August 2026, the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS consists solely of Mr Anton Tikhomirov.

For additional information, please contact:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Admiral Markets AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admiralmarkets.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/



