GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addressing the urgent need for verifiable trust in global commerce, Texas-based technology firm OZ Studio and Mexican energy benchmark Petrolíferos Lobo successfully presented the agentic Traceability, Regulatory Assurance, and Custody Evidence system (T.R.A.C.E.) at the United Nations in Geneva on August 12th-14th in various sessions. The presentation, given by delegation lead Daniel Osuna (Oz Studio), formed part of pivotal AI conversations bridging institutional leaders and global intellectual property developers, setting a new paradigm for regulatory technology (RegTech) and cross-border supply chain security.

Presentation to AI experts and UN delegates at Geneva

The Tech Behind the Certainty: A Verifiable Single Truth

The Traceability, Regulatory Assurance, and Custody Evidence system (T.R.A.C.E) is a modular, agentic AI platform designed to transform fragmented paperwork into a continuously re-verified, cryptographically sealed chain of evidence. The system implemented by Petrolíferos Lobo in its logistics and import chain addresses the vulnerabilities of complex trade networks by providing complete documentary traceability.

While international energy giants such as Shell and Exxon Mobil drive global standards, Petrolíferos Lobo operates as the definitive national benchmark for the formal energy market in Mexico. This AI-driven infrastructure ensures that every operational handoff is cryptographically verifiable, bridging the gap between physical logistics and digital governance.

The system relies on a strict division of labor: multimodal AI extracts and interprets complex documentation, while deterministic tools and explicit rules issue formal system verdicts. It integrates seamlessly with international best practices and Mexican regulatory standards:

Cryptographic Evidence: It deploys RFC 3161 timestamps, SHA-256 fingerprinting, and digital signatures to create a tamper-evident audit ledger.

Regulatory Alignment (NOM-151): The system aligns with the Mexican NOM-151-SCFI-2016 framework for the legal-evidentiary preservation of digital documents through authorized certification service providers.

Quality Management (ISO): The traceability platform is designed to fully support controlled operating environments certified under ISO 9001:2015.

By treating traceability as an active checkpoint system rather than a static folder of PDFs, the technology can halt operations if evidence is altered and localize the exact custody leg where discrepancies occur.

The Ultimate Energy Gateway to Mexico

For the U.S. B2B market, this milestone cements Petrolíferos Lobo as the premier Mexico soft-landing partner for international brands seeking risk-free market entry. Blending automated due diligence with its ISO 9001:2015 certified operations, the company eliminates cross-border legal friction.

Operating as the energetic backbone of Mexico, Petrolíferos Lobo provides a vast, formal distribution network that operates strictly on programmed demand:

Market Scale: The company has commercialized over 3,500 million liters of fuel and imported more than 1,250 million liters through strategic cross-border operations.

Robust Infrastructure: The distribution network encompasses 24 states across Mexico and serves more than 990 destinations, leveraging 273 cross-border units and over 95 affiliated logistics companies.

B2B Commercial Assurance: Supplying over 600 industrial clients under contract, the company ensures that every load is backed by a Certificate of Analysis (COA) to guarantee quality and regulatory compliance.

"Where others sell liters, Petrolíferos Lobo sells certainty. We are your ultimate gateway to Mexico, acting as a go-to-market partner that handles last-mile logistics while fully shielding your brand's integrity," represents the core promise driving Lobo's expansion strategy.

Cross-Industry Replication: A Methodological Approach

The RegTech innovation presented at the UN is fundamentally methodological. The architecture built to secure the highly regulated petroleum sector, where legitimacy depends on customs forms, tax receipts, and logistical handoffs, can be seamlessly mapped to other multi-document trade chains.

“Clients need certainty about the composition and origin of the products we consume in this globalized ecosystem, both as individual and corporate consumers. That is the vision behind the TRACE program,” stated Osuna.

This modular approach allows the Agentic Traceability Confidence System to combat illicit supply chains across various high-risk and high-value industries:

Pharmaceuticals: The methodology adapts to track batch identity, manufacturing documentation, quality records, and authorized distribution.

Agribusiness and Food: The system verifies producer origin, phytosanitary documents, and cold chain continuity.

Luxury Goods: The architecture protects brand authorization, country of origin, and serial numbers against counterfeiting.

By elevating verification from a manual compliance burden to a mathematically sealed infrastructure, the OZ Studio and Petrolíferos Lobo partnership has delivered an industry-agnostic framework. It empowers regulatory bodies, compliance officers, and global Vice Presidents of Expansion to execute trade with irrefutable, data-driven certainty.

About Petrolíferos Lobo

Petrolíferos Lobo is one of Mexico's most solid and reliable B2B high-volume sales and distributors of formal fuels. Serving as the optimal soft-landing partner for international energy entities, the company ensures end-to-end fuel distribution, custom financial solutions, and automated supply chain security.

About OZ Studio.

Oz Studio and its parent Oz Branding create digital products and services in a partnership model with companies in the public and private sectors.

Daniel Osuna highlighting the benefits of traceability across industries

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