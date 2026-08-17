FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: FFW Corporation FFW Corporation

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTCID: FFWC) (8/14/2026 Close: $54.73), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $1,762,000 or $1.62 per common share compared to 1,461,000 or $1.35 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $4,926,000 compared to $4,385,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $150,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Total noninterest income was $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1,221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense was $4,154,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $3,906,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $6,585,000 or $6.06 per common share compared to $5,542,000 or $5.01 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 was $18,789,000 compared to $16,279,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $400,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and $200,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Total noninterest income was $5,067,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5,070,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense was $16,036,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and $15,006,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 represented a return on average common equity of 12.26% and 12.00%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 11.10% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2025. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 represented a return on average assets of 1.16% and 1.13%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 0.97%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,487,000 at June 30, 2026 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 9.55% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $613,963,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders’ equity was $58,620,000 at June 30, 2026 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 1,255 shares at an average price of $50.50. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 3,810 shares at an average price of $46.09. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

   
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
   
Consolidated Balance Sheet
   
 June 30June 30
  2026  2025 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,007,638 $7,166,023 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 23,239,189  3,649,597 
Cash and cash equivalents 29,246,827  10,815,620 
   
Securities available for sale 101,548,808  103,067,093 
Loans held for sale 1,185,099  314,800 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,032,597  
at June 30, 2026 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 448,974,149  422,829,649 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800  1,739,500 
Accrued interest receivable 3,118,061  3,055,402 
Premises and equipment, net 7,407,812  7,602,679 
Mortgage servicing rights 1,172,373  1,072,056 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,653,541  13,165,670 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 18,862  38,560 
Other assets 4,675,252  5,192,615 
Total assets$ 613,963,482 $ 570,107,542 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$54,001,013 $52,521,124 
Interest-bearing 486,559,721  453,607,241 
Total deposits 540,560,734  506,128,365 
   
Borrowings 10,000,000  10,000,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,782,730  4,035,448 
Total liabilities 555,343,464  520,163,813 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,084,169 at June 30, 2026 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 10,344,530  10,233,608 
Retained earnings 71,151,680  65,911,649 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,136,040) (11,560,272)
Treasury stock, at cost: 752,159 at June 30, 2026 and  
753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,758,515) (14,659,619)
Total shareholders' equity 58,620,018  49,943,729 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 613,963,482 $ 570,107,542 


   
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
   
 Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
 2026202520262025
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees$6,386,760$5,985,759 $24,854,644 $23,183,812 
Taxable securities 482,086 563,907  2,090,868  2,187,692 
Tax exempt securities 390,384 402,708  1,580,588  1,625,823 
Other 222,489 78,596  433,296  564,219 
Total interest and dividend income 7,481,719 7,030,970  28,959,396  27,561,546 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits 2,402,326 2,469,399  9,380,693  11,078,011 
Borrowings 153,781 176,469  789,785  204,282 
Total interest expense 2,556,106 2,645,869  10,170,478  11,282,293 
     
Net interest income 4,925,613 4,385,101  18,788,918  16,279,253 
     
Provision for credit losses 150,000 75,000  400,000  200,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for     
credit losses 4,775,613 4,310,101  18,388,918  16,079,253 
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of loans 106,593 181,575  453,981  480,176 
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - (4,081) 25,527  31,157 
Net gains (losses) on sales of Investments - -  17  - 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - -  (2,076) (684)
Commission income 489,322 463,212  1,798,452  1,993,376 
Service charges and fees 298,113 157,836  1,040,971  868,973 
Earnings on life insurance 128,473 111,555  487,871  439,780 
Other 344,568 311,304  1,262,671  1,257,347 
Total noninterest income 1,367,070 1,221,401  5,067,414  5,070,125 
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits 2,189,802 2,035,089  8,372,104  8,098,744 
Occupancy and equipment 293,314 333,493  1,242,154  1,300,038 
Professional 259,180 164,980  703,431  628,721 
Marketing 98,712 102,924  428,983  381,332 
Deposit insurance premium 96,772 102,000  394,772  348,684 
Regulatory assessment 11,018 11,569  44,511  42,772 
Correspondent bank charges 28,610 26,413  107,644  107,687 
Data processing 645,821 584,862  2,516,635  2,141,131 
Printing, postage and supplies 72,992 74,354  294,101  300,465 
Expense on life insurance 28,944 27,665  115,776  7,776 
Contribution expense 1,000 7,500  20,012  44,888 
Expense on REO - -  2,333  - 
Other 427,603 434,848  1,793,775  1,603,446 
Total noninterest expense 4,153,771 3,905,699  16,036,231  15,005,684 
     
Income before income taxes 1,988,912 1,625,803  7,420,101  6,143,694 
     
Income tax expense 227,333 165,144  834,766  601,954 
     
Net income $ 1,761,579$ 1,460,659 $ 6,585,335 $ 5,541,740 


    
    
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
    
  Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
  2026202520262025
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.62 $1.35 $6.06 $5.01 
Diluted earnings$1.62 $1.35 $6.06 $5.01 
Dividends paid$0.31 $0.30 $1.24 $1.20 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,084,583  1,083,793  1,085,991  1,106,967 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,084,169  1,082,978  1,084,169  1,082,978 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.29% 3.16% 3.30% 2.92%
Return on average assets *** 1.16% 1.03% 1.13% 0.97%
Return on average common equity *** 12.26% 11.77% 12.00% 11.10%
      
  JuneJune 30  
  20262025  
Nonperforming assets *$6,487,202 $8,147,342   
Repossessed assets$18,862 $38,560   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized
            
      

Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


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