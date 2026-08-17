Cooper Clinic Introduces Digital Nutrition Platform

DALLAS , Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Clinic announces the addition of The Learning Plate digital platform to its nutrition services offerings. This digital platform offers on-demand content and online classes sharing latest insights from registered dietitian nutritionists. Visit thelearning p l ate.com or call 972.560.2655 for additional information.

Individuals utilizing The Learning Plate can learn practical, realistic nutrition information to help them make healthier food choices to reach their personal health goals and develop lifelong habits for longevity. The Learning Plate includes online nutrition content, allowing individuals access at their convenience, whether it’s the self-paced library of On-Demand Presentations or weekly virtual small group Community Classes. The first Community Classes Heart Health & Longevity course launches September 29 focusing on heart health. The class meets once a week for four weeks at the same time with Cooper Clinic registered dietitian nutritionists breaking down complex information into real-life strategies. This virtual small group format allows for Q&A via chat as well as follow-up questions to the presenting dietitian via email. On-demand topics include longevity, diabetes prevention and gut health.

“The Learning Plate online platform gives individuals access to science-backed nutrition and expert insights from our Nutrition Services team in a convenient way via online learning,” said Kirstin Taylor, M S, RDN, LD , Cooper Clinic Director of Nutrition. “This is a valuable opportunity to reach individuals with busy lifestyles, making it easier to learn, engage and take meaningful steps toward better health.”

Each of Cooper Clinic’s Learning Plate presenters are certified nutrition experts, credentialed as registered dietitian nutritionists, with master’s degrees required as of 2024. Participants can receive 10% off when they schedule a follow-u p nutrition consultation for personalized guidance, to expand on what they have learning through The Learning Plate content. Learn more and register at thelearningplat e .com .

About Cooper Aerobics

The Cooper brand is the epitome of healthy living, inspiring millions to make good health a habit, living longer, healthier and more productive lives through its array of services and products. Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies, founded in 1970 by Kenn e th H. Cooper, MD, MPH , now under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, M D , MPH . Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise, helping people improve their quality and quantity of life. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperae r obics.com . For updates, follow Cooper Aerobics on Faceb o ok , Instagr a m and Lin k edIn .