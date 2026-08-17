Crypto News: Pepeto Rolls Out Its DeFi Tools While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200,000 and Whale Wallets Reveal Their Next Target

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has rolled out its full set of DeFi tools, and the timing lands on a week when the biggest crypto news says a rare window just opened: Bitcoin price prediction jumped to $200,000. Every trader carries one stinging memory, the coin they saw early and did not buy. For millions it was Dogecoin at $0.002, when $1,000 quietly became $365,000.

The pattern runs again: every Pepeto stage sells out faster than the last, the community outgrows projects with ad budgets ten times larger, and the buying wallets match addresses that collected DOGE in late 2020. Whales keep pushing Bitcoin lower to load cheap before the run, and the crypto news flow says they have already picked the coin they expect to write this cycle's biggest story.

Crypto News: Pepeto DeFi Tools Arrive as Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms Whales Are Buying the Dip

Pepeto's rollout lands in the middle of one question every Bitcoin holder should ask about this dip: did the market fall by itself?

We pulled the on-chain record, and it answered loudly. CryptoQuant tracked whales collecting 270,000 BTC through the drop, the biggest Bitcoin accumulation ever, loaded while retail panicked at extreme fear, then Bitcoin bounced above $64,000 right on schedule. Bitwise chief Matt Hougan now holds a $200,000 Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 per CoinDesk . We ran the whale math: that is a 3x, and a 3x does not build billions. Presales do.



We have watched this play enough times to name it: the three-act shakeout. Act one, push the Bitcoin price down. Act two, let retail run and buy everything cheap. Act three, ride the recovery. It repeats every cycle almost to the week. The crash is not random, it is the setup, and the wallets running it are already positioned for what comes after.

Presales are where the numbers start after large caps stop. Strong presales have opened at 30x on listing day in past cycles, and the only question left is: Which presale is the one leading 2026 opportunities.

Pepeto's Rise Recalls 2020 While Bitcoin Price Prediction Reaches for $200,000

Whale money already answered: Pepeto. This week it confirmed its DeFi tools are nearly ready, attacking what Ethereum still gets wrong: painful fees and slow trades on crypto's busiest chain. A Binance developer runs the build, hands that have done this at the highest level, and with them on the controls the risk of failure sits close to zero. Measured against that build quality and the speed of money entering, buyers keep citing the 30x history as the careful guess.

Now the other half. Watch this project and 2020 comes back on its own: memes flying, everyone suddenly talking about one coin, and a choice in front of every person watching. Some did nothing. Some bought. DOGE cost $0.002 in March 2020 and stood at $0.73 by May 2021 per CoinGecko . A $1,000 buy became $365,000. That is crypto in one sentence: one early decision changes everything, and skipping it leaves a regret that never fully goes away.

One more piece, and it is the loudest. Elon Musk drove a huge part of the DOGE run, and talk keeps spreading that he is connected to Pepeto and plans a post the day trading opens. Nobody can prove it yet. But whales buying at this size clearly believe something, and even if the rumor dies, the project stands alone: real growth, built tools, a crowd getting bigger. Whether it can write a story of that size is no longer the interesting question. How far the story runs, that is the one.

Conclusion

The Pepeto DeFi tools roll out as Bitcoin holds above $64,000, fear still rules the index, and the boldest Bitcoin price prediction on the table reads $200,000. History's instruction here is clear: when the shakeout ends, money rotates fastest into viral meme projects carrying real tools. This year one project fits that description best, and its presale is still open.

The whales inside it are not guessing. Maybe they know something about the Musk rumor, maybe the listing date. Smart money always knows first, and the people who followed it early in past cycles ended up with more than most careers pay.

The math here is simple, and it has repeated every cycle. Past listings at the 30x floor turned $2,000 into $60,000, and the biggest runs paid far more. And the worst loss in crypto was never a bad $50 trade. It is skipping the opportunity that would have paid a million.



For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

Can Bitcoin price prediction of $200,000 happen in 2026?

Yes, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan holds $200,000 per CoinDesk, yet even that target is only a 3x. That is exactly why the whales who collected a record 270,000 BTC are rotating into presales.

Is Pepeto the top crypto presale in this crypto news cycle?

Yes, and the on-chain trail explains why: wallets that collected DOGE in late 2020 are filling Pepeto's rounds, $10.3 million is in, and history prices listings this strong at a 30x floor.