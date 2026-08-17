Weber Ranch Vodka Wins Best New Vodka at 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MUENSTER, TEXAS, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka, the first and only vodka made exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave, proudly announces it has earned the Best New Vodka award at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), widely regarded as one of the most influential and respected spirits competitions in the world.

The award recognizes new products making a meaningful impact to their category and is given to the highest-scoring new spirit in each category. The win pairs with Weber Ranch Vodka’s Double Gold medal at the 2026 SFWSC.

Weber Ranch Vodka is crafted exclusively from mature Blue Weber Agave grown in Jalisco, Mexico. After the agave is hand harvested and distilled in Jalisco, it is sent to the Weber Ranch Vodka Distillery in Muenster, Texas, where it is further distilled in proprietary copper pot and column stills, filtered, and bottled. This second distillation, along with the addition of water from the local Trinity Aquifer, creates Weber Ranch Vodka’s distinct character: an extraordinarily unique and clean tase profile that retains all the bright citrus notes from the agave, yet creates a velvety smooth mouthfeel unlike any other vodka.

“It takes just one taste to recognize Weber Ranch Vodka's unique aroma, velvety mouthfeel, and extremely clean finish. We owe that all to the combination of the high-quality agave and our handcrafted process. Our love and respect for Blue Weber Agave was the inspiration to create Weber Ranch Vodka, and the Best New Vodka award is a testament to how special this noble plant truly is,” said Antonio Rodriguez, Chief Brand Officer and Master Distiller for Weber Ranch Vodka.

Weber Ranch Vodka is an incredibly versatile spirit that works equally well in classic vodka cocktails as well as traditional agave-based drinks, like ranch waters and palomas. Because Weber Ranch Vodka contains just agave and water with zero additives, it is naturally 100% gluten and carb free.

To learn more about Weber Ranch Vodka and find a bottle near you, visit the Vodka Finder and follow @weberranchvodka on Instagram.

About Weber Ranch Vodka

Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka is owned and created by Round 2 Spirits, LLC, a Texas-based venture focused on developing innovative, disruptive, and iconic new spirits brands. Crafted exclusively from 100% Blue Weber Agave — hand-harvested in Jalisco, Mexico, then further distilled and bottled at the Weber Ranch Distillery in Muenster, Texas — Weber Ranch 1902 is naturally gluten-, carb-, and additive-free, and delivers a smooth, clean flavor profile unlike any other vodka on the market. Round 2 Spirits was founded by five veterans who previously built Patrón Tequila into one of the most successful spirits brands in history, including John Paul DeJoria, Ed Brown, Lee Applbaum, Brad Vassar, and Dave Wilson. Master distiller Antonio Rodriguez, former production director at Patrón Tequila, oversees the craft. Weber Ranch 1902 Vodka is available nationally. For more information, visit weberranch.com or round2spirits.com. For more information, visit weberranch.com.

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