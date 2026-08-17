Chief Media Acquires AMZ Advisers and Reach Social, Expanding Access to Amazon and TikTok Shop Retail Platforms





Independent agency expands commerce capabilities across Amazon, TikTok Shop and global ecommerce markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief Media, an independent performance media and data science agency, today announced that it has acquired AMZ Advisers, an ecommerce and digital marketing consultancy, and, with it, AMZ Advisers’ stake in Reach Social, a creator-led social commerce agency.

The acquisitions expand Chief Media’s commerce capabilities across Amazon, TikTok Shop and other fast-growing marketplaces, providing brands with a more connected approach to paid media, marketplace strategy and social commerce as purchasing decisions increasingly move across platforms.

By acquiring the two agencies, Chief Media gains additional technology and expertise to help clients access Amazon and TikTok Shop ecommerce opportunities within its existing agency services and workflow. The expanded capabilities come as commerce across these platforms continues to grow. TikTok Shop’s U.S. ecommerce sales are forecast to reach $23.4 billion in 2026, representing a 48 percent year-over-year increase.

“It’s important to have a brand presence on new media channels, but it’s even more important to connect that presence with our performance across all other channels,” said Jerome FitzGibbons, Co-Founder, Bingi. “In making these acquisitions, Chief Media is building out valuable cross-platform capabilities that will enhance reporting, analysis and the ability to optimize our performance. We’re excited to work with them to see all of these capabilities in action.”

Chief Media will maintain the existing AMZ Advisers and Reach Social brands, and all employees will join Chief Media.

“Being on Amazon or TikTok Shop is no longer the strategy. It’s the starting point,” said Scott Paternoster, CEO of Chief Media. “The harder part is making those channels perform, using paid media to connect product discovery to actual sales and knowing where to invest next. AMZ Advisers and Reach Social bring deep expertise in two of the places where those decisions are increasingly happening. Bringing those capabilities into Chief Media gives our clients a stronger way to turn marketplace presence into measurable growth.”

Expanding Amazon Commerce Capabilities Through AMZ Advisers

AMZ Advisers is an Amazon Ads Advanced Partner that has helped more than 500 clients achieve more than $1 billion in revenue on Amazon. The agency helps establish brands within Amazon’s retail environment, handling inventory logistics and creating a presence optimized for performance.

“Over the past several years, Amazon has become a competitive retail environment with its own set of rules,” said Mike Begg, Co-Founder and CEO of AMZ Advisers. “At the same time, the rapid growth of the Amazon DSP means that brands need technology designed specifically for this environment. We’re excited to be part of Chief Media and help clients truly maximize their performance across all of the most important channels.”

AMZ Advisers’ platform offers brands the ability to establish international Amazon storefronts while supporting order fulfillment, shipping and other logistics capabilities.

Consumers outside the United States spent nearly $162 billion within Amazon’s international marketplaces in 2025, representing a 13 percent increase from the previous year.

This capability allows Chief Media to bring brand clients into global markets and gives companies with existing international ecommerce operations additional resources to scale within Amazon’s ecosystem.

“Setting up an international ecommerce presence can be challenging, because every country has its own unique rules and regulations,” said Nick Signoriello, Partner & Director of Expansion at AMZ Global Advisers. “AMZ Advisers has built solutions that help brands navigate these nuances and set up their global presence quickly. We’re excited to join Chief Media to bring these services to their existing clients, while also continuing to expand the global footprint and enter new and emerging markets.”

Adding Creator-Led Social Commerce Through Reach Social

Reach Social helps brands grow on platforms such as TikTok Shop by connecting them with creators and managing the social-commerce sales funnel, including affiliate matchmaking, short-form content and livestreams.

“Conversions happen when brands sell where customers are already scrolling, and TikTok Shop’s rapid growth is proof,” said Jackie He, Co-Founder, Reach Social. “Chief Media has a legacy of helping clients grow through a data-driven performance marketing approach. We’re excited to join the team and help brands of all sizes embrace the future of ecommerce.”

Reach Social’s relationships with TikTok creators help connect brands with creator-generated content designed for the platform. Clients working with creators through Reach Social will now be able to use this content across their broader performance media programs, including other social platforms and connected television.

Connecting Media, Marketplaces and Commerce

Chief Media handles cross-channel media planning, buying and attribution for growth-focused brands, connecting televisions, mobile devices, browsers, apps and purchase data into a unified identity framework designed to measure how advertising exposure contributes to real-world sales.

Its Continuum platform brings data, media planning, campaign execution and optimization together with a single view of performance across channels.

With the addition of AMZ Advisers and Reach Social, Chief Media is extending that connected approach further into ecommerce and social commerce, giving clients additional capabilities to manage and measure performance from media exposure through purchase.

The acquisition was first reported by Adweek.

About Chief Media

Since 2001, Chief Media has provided direct-response and performance-media services supported by technology designed to help clients engage customers and measure campaign performance.

Chief Media combines media planning, buying, attribution, data science and campaign optimization capabilities across multiple channels. Its Continuum platform supports integrated media planning, campaign execution, measurement and optimization across connected devices, digital environments and retail interactions.

With nearly 25 years of agency experience, Chief Media works with clients across direct-response, performance marketing, ecommerce and retail opportunities.

About AMZ Advisers

AMZ Advisers is an ecommerce and digital marketing consultancy focused on helping brands establish, manage and expand their presence on Amazon. Its services include marketplace strategy, advertising, inventory and logistics support, international expansion and other Amazon-focused ecommerce capabilities.

About Reach Social

Reach Social is a creator-led social commerce agency that helps brands develop and manage commerce programs across platforms including TikTok Shop. Its services include creator partnerships, affiliate matchmaking, short-form content, livestream commerce and social-commerce campaign management.

Sources Referenced in the Release

Chief Media | AMZ Advisers | Reach Social | EMARKETER – TikTok Shop U.S. Ecommerce Forecast | Marketplace Pulse – Amazon International Sales | Adweek – Acquisition Coverage