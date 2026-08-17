Ferrari Enzo Tops Broad Arrow’s Record-Setting $97.4 Million Debut of The Quail Auction

CARMEL, California, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), has released official results for its 2026 The Quail Auction, the auction house’s inaugural presentation as the official auction partner of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering. Held August 13-14 at The Quail Golf Club in Carmel, California, a stone’s throw away from the magic of the 23rd edition of The Quail on Friday, the two-day auction was a resounding success, achieving $97.4 million in total sales with 85 percent of all lots sold (159 of 186 lots).

“We could not be prouder of our first Monterey Car Week auction as the official partner of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering,” said Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace. “Our innovative new presentation and a catalog featuring some of the market’s most in-demand collector cars translated to over 1,400 registered bidders and Broad Arrow’s highest grossing Monterey Car Week sale to date. We are tremendously grateful to all our consignors, bidders, sponsors, and attendees, as well as to our partners at The Quail for their incredible support and collaboration. We are beyond excited about this new chapter.”

“The inaugural Quail Auction with Broad Arrow was a resounding success,” adds James Overbaugh, Managing Director of The Quail. “The energy, experience and exceptional automobiles the Broad Arrow team brought to our event were incredibly additive and we’re thrilled to have them as our auction partner for many years to come.”

Broad Arrow’s two-day auction, taken by Principal Auctioneer Lydia Fenet and Auctioneer Eli Rodriguez, was led by its headlining lot, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, one of only three finished in Nero D.S. over Rosso leather, a specification that inverts the familiar red-over-black formula to striking and desirable effect. Offered without reserve, the Enzo drew significant pre-sale interest which resulted in competitive back-and-forth bidding between multiple bidders in the auction room. With palpable energy and all eyes on the winning bidder, the Enzo eventually sold for a final $10,675,000 to an enthusiastic Jesús Ortíz Paz, the frontman of the sensational American Mexican music group Fuerza Régida, igniting cheering and applause throughout the crowd.

“The Ferrari Enzo epitomizes today’s market better than any other car and the significant price we achieved for the example at The Quail Auction, sold to a new, millennial-aged collector, is illustrative of the generational shift in collecting and of what today’s collectors really want,” comments Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “Beyond the Enzo, modern collectible Ferraris reached new heights across our two-day sale, with world record and stand out prices for everything from a 550 Barchetta Pininfarina to a 488 Pista Spider, a 550 Maranello, an 812 Superfast, all the way to a 575M Maranello. The results speak to confidence in the market and to the successful curation of our Quail Auction catalog.”

Ferraris certainly drew the strongest interest and most competitive bidding from collectors at Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction. Proving the continued strength of the Ferrari market from the start of the sale, Lot 119 on Thursday, a single-owner, low-mileage 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast offered from The Casa Bella Macchina Collection, nearly doubled its pre-sale high estimate at a final $747,500, setting a new world record auction price for the model (Estimate: $350,000 - $400,000). Later in the sale, a superbly preserved, 527-mile, Classiche certified 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello set another world record auction price at $648,500 (Estimate: $450,000 - $550,000).

On Friday, a stunning, Classiche Red Book certified 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina in the uncommon specification of Nero D.S. over Cuoio leather roared past its estimate of $1,100,000 to $1,400,000 to bring a final, world record price of $1,627,500, while a single-owner, extensively specified, and low-mileage 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider brought a world record $1,545,000.

Significant Modern Collectible Ferrari Prices at The Quail Auction

Lot 277 2003 Ferrari Enzo $10,675,000 Lot 272.1 2017 Ferrari F12tdf $3,635,000 Lot 135 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A $2,425,000 Lot 260 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina $1,627,500 Lot 221 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider $1,545,000 Lot 119 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast $747,500 Lot 134 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello $648,500 Lot 243 2005 Ferrari Superamerica $555,000 Lot 240 2006 Ferrari F430 $439,500 Lot 210 2000 Ferrari 550 Maranello $403,750 Lot 268 2008 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Six-Speed Conversion $318,500 Lot 283 2004 Ferrari 360 Spider $291,000 Lot 117 2001 Ferrari 360 Spider $224,000 Lot 282 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider $198,800 Lot 191 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello $179,200

Outside the hot Ferrari market, it was additional modern supercars and collectibles that commanded the strongest prices across Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction. Beautifully specified Bugatti hypercars were met with significant bidder interest. With a statement opening and closing winning bid, the one-of-99 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral finished in Matt Argent/Black Carbon over a Beluga Black and Tangerine interior sold for $8,805,000, a new world record price for the model. Soon after, a stunning example of Bugatti’s legendary 21st Century benchmark hypercar, a 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport finished in White over Saddle brown Nappa leather, achieved $3,305,000, a new record for the Veyron model at auction. Additional stand out prices for modern supercars include $2,837,500 for an exceedingly rare 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe, a new world record for any Hennessey at auction, along with a strong $2,865,000 for an exceptional, Graphite Metallic example of the iconic 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort, a new world record for any unmodified 959 Komfort at auction.

Additional Porsche highlights include a highly desirable 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer - Classic Turbo Services "Aurum Verde Commission" which sold for $1,600,000, a wild Paint-to-Sample Violet Blue Metallic, extensively optioned 1996 Porsche 911 Turbo which exceeded its high estimate at $500,000, and a rare, single-owner 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S which soared past estimate to a final $263,200.

The finest post-war era sports and GT cars also continue to draw discerning collectors, with an exceptionally restored, low-mileage example of the world’s first supercar, a 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S finished in period-correct Azzurro Mexico Metallizzato selling for a final $4,075,000. From Mercedes-Benz, a much-adored, exquisitely restored 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, one of just 15 Roadsters finished new from the factory in Sonderlackierung Light Green Metallic and accented by striking Green leather interior, sold for a final $2,040,000. This surpasses its pre-sale estimate of $1,500,000 to $1,800,000.

Top Ten Sales – Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction 2026

1. Lot 277 2003 Ferrari Enzo $10,675,000 2. Lot 232 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral $8,805,000 3. Lot 238 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 S $4,075,000 4. Lot 272.1 2017 Ferrari F12tdf $3,635,000 5. Lot 269 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport $3,305,000 6. Lot 231 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort $2,865,000 7. Lot 161 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe $2,837,500 8. Lot 135 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A $2,425,000 9. Lot 254 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster $2,425,000 10. Lot 225 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra SOLD AFTER AUCTION

World Record Auction Prices - Broad Arrow’s The Quail Auction 2026

Lot 232 2025 Bugatti W16 Mistral $8,805,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 269 2011 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport $3,305,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 231 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort $2,865,000 World Record Auction Price for Unmodified 959 Komfort Lot 161 2023 Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Coupe $2,837,500 World Record Auction Price for a Hennessey Lot 260 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina $1,627,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 221 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider $1,545,000 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 119 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast $747,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 134 1998 Ferrari 550 Maranello $648,500 World Record Auction Price for the Model Lot 285 1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa "Rijkspolitie" $252,000 World Record Auction Price for G-Body 911 Police Car



Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2026 The Quail Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Later this week, bidding closes on Broad Arrow’s presentation of Global Icons: The Patina Collective, a limited offering of 40 of the most influential and culturally significant youngtimer Mercedes-Benzes via the company’s online auction platform. Lots begin to close at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 21. Next up, Broad Arrow turns its focus to another inaugural sale, this time in partnership with the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week. The Audrain Auction, set for October 2, marks Broad Arrow’s first auction in the Northeast, presenting approximately 70 exceptional collector cars at one of the premier automotive destinations in the U.S.

Overseas, Broad Arrow is adding exciting consignments daily for its second annual Zoute Concours Auction, set for October 9 in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week. Following a highly successful debut in 2025, the return of the sale with showcase approximately 70 sought-after collector cars at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, Belgium.

Additional information on upcoming auctions is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Members of the media with any questions are invited to reach out to the Broad Arrow Press Team at press@broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Credit: All images by Nick Zabrecky/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, driven by Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), is a leading global collector car auction house founded in 2021 by industry veterans. As the fastest-growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow connects exceptional collector cars with enthusiasts worldwide through flagship events including The Broad Arrow Quail Auction (the official auction of The Quail by The Peninsula, A Motorsports Gathering), The Amelia Auction (the official auction of The Amelia Concours), The Porsche Auction in collaboration with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt, the Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, as well as international auctions held in partnership with Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, Zoute Grand Prix, and Auto Zürich.

Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.8 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community of car lovers. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

The Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team uses their collector car expertise to analyze Hagerty's massive trove of public auction results, private sales and insurance data, and buyer and seller behavior. Learn more about how we collect our data at hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments