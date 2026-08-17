LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - August 17, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has published a detailed account of the culinary methods behind its kitchen, focusing on the traditional steel wok and its central place in authentic stir-fry cooking. The newly released material, titled Cooking the Best Chinese Food in Las Vegas Laying the Foundation the WOK, explains how careful preparation of cooking equipment shapes the flavor and texture of finished dishes.

The account describes the seasoning process that transforms a plain steel wok into a durable cooking surface. Heat is applied until portions of the steel change color, after which layers of oil are added repeatedly to build a protective, nonstick patina. The restaurant compares this gradual process to the toasting of an oak barrel used in winemaking, noting that both rely on heat and patience to develop lasting character.

According to the restaurant, a properly seasoned wok responds immediately to heat, allowing ingredients to sear rather than steam. This behavior helps sauces cling evenly and supports the smoky aroma known as wok hei, often translated as the breath of the wok. The material also outlines the practical advantages of a large, stationary wok over smaller handheld versions, citing greater capacity, added stability, and an expansive surface suited to consistent high-heat cooking.

Alan Wong, head chef at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, said the decision to share these methods reflects a longstanding commitment to craft. "A seasoned wok is the foundation of everything prepared on the line, and it is a detail many diners never see," Wong said. "By explaining the process, the goal is to give guests a clearer understanding of what separates carefully cooked dishes from those made without the same attention."

Wong added that the quality of a meal depends on many small choices rather than a single element. "The Best Chinese Food in Las Vegas is not the result of one secret ingredient," he said. "It comes from a series of decisions made before and during every order, and the wok is where those decisions come together."

The restaurant serves a broad menu that spans both Thai and Chinese traditions, including appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, entrees, and vegetarian dishes. Popular offerings range from spring rolls and crab rangoon to mango sticky rice, with options available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery within the Las Vegas area.

Additional details about the wok seasoning process are available at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery offering a wide selection of Thai and Chinese cuisine. The restaurant provides dine-in service, take-out, online ordering, food delivery, and gift certificates. Its menu features appetizers, beverages, desserts, entrees, fried rice, salads, side orders, soups, and vegetarian dishes, prepared using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103