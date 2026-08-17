Bitget Wallet Champions Stablecoins as an Alternative for Global Market Transactions





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain technology and stablecoins are already transforming payment solutions and can execute cross-border transactions almost as fast as instant transfer tools like Pix in Brazil, said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, a self-custodial wallet for everyday finance.

Speaking on a panel at Blockchain.RIO, Kan cited Latin America as a region where instant payments are already part of daily routine. On the other hand, digital wallets fill gaps such as freelancers working overseas, remittances, and preserving purchasing power with dollar-denominated savings in countries like Argentina and Bolivia, where local currencies face persistent depreciation pressure.

"Walking around Rio, I saw how almost everyone uses Pix. I was amazed by how it works," he said. "It would be great for every country to have infrastructure like that, but anyone exposed to international services needs something that unifies payment methods."



Listing situations in which digital wallets can replace traditional methods, he mentioned Southeast Asia, where he used a digital wallet to avoid credit card fees that can run as high as 4% of the purchase value. "Every region has its own particularities, and frequent travelers or those exposed to the global market need an alternative."

According to Kan, blockchain technology and stablecoins provide transparency and security for transactions, even under differing regulatory frameworks, and, through partnerships with other payment institutions, help overcome barriers to using local payment methods. "You don't need a CPF (Brazilian taxpayer ID) to use Pix via QR code, just as in other countries."

Beyond the digital wallet, Kan presented the Onchain Payments Matrix, Bitget Wallet's infrastructure layer that coordinates blockchains, stablecoin issuers, card networks, and merchants into a single system, routing transactions and managing settlement across global and local rails. He also highlighted Assetback, a recently launched crypto card feature that allows cardholders to earn rewards in Bitcoin, tokenized gold, NYSE-listed stocks, or stablecoins on purchases, pointing to a broader shift that tokenized assets are moving into everyday spending loops, where payments and portfolio building become one experience.

Currently, Bitget Wallet enables conversion of over 100 currencies into stablecoins and has partnerships with over 300 banks and 130 blockchains worldwide, offering zero or reduced fees. Through it, users can access local instant payment systems, such as Pix in Brazil, Transferencias 3.0 in Argentina, SPEI in Mexico, and Bre-B in Colombia.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

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