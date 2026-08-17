DIFI PlugFest Showcase Day to Highlight Interoperability in the Digital SATCOM Ground Segment

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) announced the details of its upcoming PlugFest Showcase Day, to be held on Thursday, October 8, 2026, hosted by Keysight Technologies in Cupertino.

The Showcase Day will conclude the second North American DIFI PlugFest (October 5-8), as member companies rigorously test the interoperability of digital SATCOM ground systems using Version 1.2.1 and 1.3 of the DIFI Standard (IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021).

The first three days are reserved for technical testing among participating DIFI members while the Showcase Day, according to DIFI, will be open to the entire industry and designed to give attendees a front-row seat to see, experience and discuss the future of interoperable digital ground infrastructure.

The agenda for October 8 to date includes:

Keynotes by: A.J. Vigil, Ph.D., P.E. , Senior Scientist, Systek (Contractor), PM IEN / Wideband Enterprise SATCOM Systems, Scott Register, VP and General Manager, Enterprise Network Performance and Security, Keysight Technologies, Marc Witteman, Senior Director, ASIC and Device Security Center of Excellence, Keysight Technologies

, Senior Scientist, Systek (Contractor), PM IEN / Wideband Enterprise SATCOM Systems, Scott Register, VP and General Manager, Enterprise Network Performance and Security, Keysight Technologies, Marc Witteman, Senior Director, ASIC and Device Security Center of Excellence, Keysight Technologies A live interoperability showcase where DIFI Members demonstrate how their equipment works seamlessly together using the DIFI Standard

where DIFI Members demonstrate how their equipment works seamlessly together using the DIFI Standard An interactive panel discussion with DIFI Members that participated in PlugFest testing





“DIFI’s Showcase Day is the best opportunity this year to witness how interoperability is evolving from a concept to a commercial and operational reality,” said Stuart Daughtridge, DIFI Chairman and Head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. “We are thrilled to once again open this event to the wider community and show real-world progress driven by the DIFI Standard.”

To register please click here - REGISTER (for attendance)

DIFI’s engagement will continue the following week at MILCOM, October 12-16 in the National Capital Region, where the Consortium will host a dedicated workshop on October 12, extending the conversation on digital transformation and interoperability in satellite communications to the broader defense and research community.

ABOUT DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium, or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

A full list of DIFI members and information about membership can be found at https://dificonsortium.org/members/

Contact:

Joni Sterlacci, Sr. Program Manager, joni.sterlacci@isto.org

ABOUT KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's design, emulation, and test solutions help bring digital innovations to market faster and with less risk throughout the product lifecycle. Learn more at www.keysight.com.