STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release corrects the parter name of "Cheyenne Industries" to "Cheyenne International" from the original.

Purple Heart Homes (PHH), the veteran-founded nonprofit that has completed more than 1,800 projects for veterans nationwide, today announced the National Mall Veteran Home Build, a first-of-its-kind public construction event taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of America's 250th anniversary celebration. Over seven days, in full public view, PHH will construct a fully accessible modular home before delivering it to a veteran in need, marking the organization's largest and most visible undertaking in its 15-plus years of ending veteran housing insecurity one home at a time.

Following the National Mall build, the home will be transported to its permanent location in Glasgow, Virginia, where it will provide safe, independent housing for a senior or housing-insecure veteran.

Public viewing of the National Mall build is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An opening ceremony on the morning of Sept. 29 will mark the official start of public construction, and a closing ceremony on the morning of Oct. 5 will reveal the completed home along with its Journey Home route to Virginia.

The Home Depot Foundation is serving as Cornerstone Partner for the build, contributing a $250,000 grant as part of its 14-year partnership with PHH. The National Mall build is also made possible by generous support from Owens Corning, Fox Corporation, FOX Sports, Cheyenne International, Bank of Botetourt and Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC), whose combined investment underscores what is possible when the private sector rallies behind America's veterans.

“Every day, nearly 33,000 veterans face homelessness in our country, and more than 2.75 million live in inadequate housing,” said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. “This project demonstrates what is possible when national partners come together to honor veterans through permanent supportive housing, volunteer service and innovation. Together, we're driving awareness of veteran housing needs on the national level while providing safe homes for our nation's heroes who have served us all.”

The build also coincides with The Home Depot Foundation's annual Celebration of Service, bringing Team Depot volunteers together with PHH staff, community partners and the public to honor veterans through hands-on service. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation and its partners have improved more than 70,000 veteran homes and facilities as part of its pledge to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030.

“For nearly two decades, Purple Heart Homes has worked to ensure veterans can live safely and independently in the homes they earned. We're bringing that mission to the National Mall, creating one of the most visible demonstrations of service, volunteerism and veteran housing support our nation has seen. This isn't simply about building homes; it's about building a legacy worthy of America's veterans,” said John Gallina, co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes.

To learn more about the National Mall Veteran Home Build or to get involved, visit purplehearthomesusa.org/national-mall.

###

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at purplehearthomesusa.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot, works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $650 million in veteran causes and improved more than 70,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @HomeDepotFound, and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.