Public Adjusting Marketing Agency Launches to Close the Marketing Gap in the Public Adjusting Industry

New York, NY , Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Adjusting Marketing has launched as a digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to public adjusters, bringing focused strategy to an industry where most firms still rely on referrals, word of mouth, and outdated websites. While nearly every other professional service has specialized marketing partners, public adjusters have largely been left to generic agencies that do not understand how policyholders find help after a loss. Public Adjusting Marketing was built to change that, and it works with no other industry.

The agency's founding observation is simple: most property claims never make the news. A fire brings sirens and public reports, and many firms have built their entire process around chasing them. But water damage, denied claims, and underpaid settlements happen quietly every day, and the policyholders behind them turn to Google and, increasingly, to AI tools like ChatGPT to find help. The firms that appear in those searches sign those claims; the firms that do not never know the claims existed. Public adjusting SEO built around those moment-of-loss searches is the foundation of the agency's approach.





Public Adjusting Marketing

Alongside search, the agency designs story-driven websites for public adjusting firms. Built on WordPress with conversion-focused structure, each site is written to meet property owners at their moment of loss and guide them to one clear next step. Its public adjusting website design service replaces the dated, template-built sites common across the industry with modern digital assets that firms own outright and can grow into.

For firms that want visibility immediately, Public Adjusting Marketing manages pay-per-click advertising for public adjusters with a disciplined philosophy the agency calls "spend slow, learn fast." Campaigns begin with a limited learning budget that reveals what clicks cost in each market and which searches turn into signed claims before real spend scales. The agency's PPC program spans Google and the new advertising placements emerging inside ChatGPT, where it is positioning client firms early. Its social media management for public adjusters rounds out the engine, building the trust policyholders check for before they call.

What distinguishes Public Adjusting Marketing is accountability. Every campaign, page, and post is tracked to the lead, so client firms see exactly which calls and signed cases their marketing produced each month. The agency measures itself on leads rather than traffic reports, a standard it believes the industry should expect from any marketing partner. Its team trains together weekly, applies director-level experience across every account, and builds campaigns that comply with the state rules governing how public adjusters may market, from solicitation timing to advertising standards.

The agency serves public adjusting firms nationwide, with dedicated market strategies for competitive metros, including its recently published public adjuster marketing services for New York City. Whether a firm wants to build its first real digital presence or outgrow a plateau in referrals, the agency scopes every engagement to the firm's market, claim types, and goals, starting with a 100% free consultation.

Public adjusters interested in seeing what their market looks like online are encouraged to explore services and request a consultation at https://publicadjustingmarketing.com.

About Public Adjusting Marketing

Public Adjusting Marketing is a digital marketing agency that works exclusively with public adjusters, offering SEO, website design, pay-per-click advertising, social media management, and AI-search strategy. The agency measures its work in leads, tracked to the source, and builds every campaign to comply with the rules governing public adjuster marketing.

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Media Contact

Public Adjusting Marketing

40 Wall St Fl 28, New York, NY 10005

(440) 390-8382

https://publicadjustingmarketing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61592770505916

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/publicadjustingmarketing/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/143082101/

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