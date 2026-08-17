One Dog's Legacy Becomes GAMGEE





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SYDNEY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosie was given only months to live. Her owner, Paul Conyngham, refused to accept that prognosis. He never intended to start a biotechnology company, he was just trying to save his dog. What began as one dog's fight has now become Gamgee.

Today, Gamgee launches with a $4 million Seed round led by Founders Fund. The round also included investments from Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal; Steve Eidelman, founder of Modern Animal; Arash Ferdowsi, co-founder of Dropbox; and Gokul Rajaram, creator of Google AdSense.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs. Gamgee is developing personalized mRNA cancer vaccines tailored to each dog's tumor.

In his two year journey with Rosie, Conyngham taught himself genomics and bioinformatics, worked alongside researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, and designed an investigational treatment for Rosie. After chemotherapy and surgery failed, he used ChatGPT and AlphaFold to design a personalized treatment that was produced and administered by the UNSW. This work drew on genomic sequencing, mRNA technology, and collaborations across multiple research institutions, ultimately laying the foundation for Gamgee.

Rosie entered remission, but her cancer returned following a later surgery. What the team learned from her treatment became the foundation for the platform now being evaluated in clinical studies. While her story may have ended, her legacy lives on in the work that followed.

From One Dog to a Platform

Every dog's cancer is different. Gamgee sequences each tumor, identifies tumor-specific neoantigens, and develops a personalized mRNA vaccine. Those neoantigens act as unique flags found only on cancer cells. By encoding them into mRNA, the vaccine trains the immune system to recognize and attack that individual cancer.

"When Rosie was diagnosed, I taught myself genomics and bioinformatics because no other path existed. We crossed disciplines, worked alongside world-class researchers, and designed her personalized vaccine. Every dog deserves the same chance Rosie had," Conyngham said.

"Sometimes the best thing to do is ask 'why not'—why not use the biology of an individual dog's tumor to design its treatment? This study is designed to test whether this personalized approach can be delivered safely, and done consistently, in a clinical setting. The intersection of genomics, AI, and RNA technology is ripe for exactly this kind of work,” said Dr. Paul Thordarson, Director of the UNSW RNA institute.

More than 1,600 oncology therapeutics and vaccines are currently under development worldwide, reflecting advances in immunotherapy, mRNA and precision medicine.

"Paul's love for Rosie led him to cross disciplines, teach himself entirely new fields, and push forward where most people would have stopped. That kind of determination is rare, and it's what we look for in founders," said Amin Mirzadegan, Partner at Founders Fund.

Clinical Studies

In collaboration with the UNSW, the University of Queensland, and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Gamgee has established and validated its treatment protocol.

"Australia offered the right combination of research partners, clinical infrastructure, and speed without compromising scientific rigor. Our partnerships with the University of Queensland and UNSW provide the academic and clinical foundation for this work," Conyngham said.

The study is being conducted with veterinary oncology partners while Gamgee works with regulators to establish the appropriate USDA pathway for a patient-specific veterinary biologic.

Clinical studies are underway in Australia. Currently they are accepting patients in eastern Australia. Dogs in the trial receive the investigational vaccine at no cost. Dogs may apply through Gamgee or participating veterinary oncologists. Eligibility is determined by the study protocol and participating veterinary oncologists. To learn more or apply, visit gamgee.io.

About GAMGEE

Gamgee develops personalized mRNA cancer vaccines for dogs. The company sequences each dog's tumor, uses AI to identify tumor-specific targets and develops a personalized vaccine to train the immune system to recognize and attack the cancer.

Long-term, Gamgee aims to make personalized mRNA vaccines deliverable through any veterinary oncologist, and to establish N-of-1 medicine as a fundamentally better model of treatment across species, humans included.

Founded after Paul Conyngham designed a personalized treatment for his rescue dog, Rosie, Gamgee is conducting clinical studies in Australia and is backed by Founders Fund.

Media Contact

Richard Ely

richard@gamgee.io