AI/R Compass UOL Named Amazon Quick SI Partner by AWS Generative AI Innovation Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specialized in agentic AI—has been named as an Amazon Quick SI Partner by the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center (GenAI IC), enabling AI/R Compass UOL to accelerate the deployment of production-ready agentic AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients.

Through the launch of Quick, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced an intelligent workplace assistant that connects to systems and data to learn how businesses work. It powers employee productivity and workforce transformation by adapting with every interaction, delivering personalized insights and proactive recommendations and taking action.

AI/R Compass UOL is investing in outcome-oriented agentic AI focused on realizing measurable business value for its clients through its expanded Innovation Center collaboration, and part of that initiative is the company's broader deployment of Quick across its AWS business landscape.

"The market is no longer asking whether AI works—it's asking how to make it work at scale, securely, and with measurable business outcomes," said Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman at AI/R. "Being named an Amazon Quick SI Partner reflects our commitment to answering that question for our clients, combining AWS's most advanced capabilities with AI/R Compass UOL's execution model to deliver agentic AI that doesn't just automate tasks, but fundamentally transforms how enterprises operate."

About the Innovation Center Collaboration

The Innovation Center connects organizations with AWS AI/ML Science Advisory and Strategy experts to help them envision, identify and develop generative AI solutions. The Innovation Center's Partner Innovation Alliance (PIA) combines its proven methodology with AI/R Compass UOL's extensive domain expertise to address challenges like operational inefficiencies, siloed data and knowledge, and slow time-to-value from technology investments through scalable generative AI use cases.

Innovation Center Track Record

Since its inception, the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center has helped more than 1,000 organizations achieve business success with AI. As a member of the Partner Innovation Alliance, AI/R Compass UOL is contributing its resources and expertise to amplify these efforts, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of generative AI and drive sustainable growth and innovation at scale.

Learn more about how AI/R Compass UOL's AWS cloud capabilities and advanced AI solutions are transforming enterprises across the globe at https://aircompany.ai/en/aws/

About AI/R Compass UOL

AI/R Compass UOL is a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specializing in agentic AI. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, the highest partnership tier within the AWS ecosystem, AI/R Compass UOL brings together twelve technical competencies, including the latest in generative AI and agentic AI. The company also has more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the AWS SI Partner of the Year award for Brazil and Latin America, which it has won five times.

Contact



Caroline Randow

caroline.randow@aircompany.ai