Puerto Rico’s Day at The Ballpark Continues 2026 Series Across Three U.S. Baseball Markets

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Upcoming celebrations in Colorado, Chicago and Los Angeles honor Puerto Rico’s Baseball Legacy —

Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark continues its 2026 nationwide series this August with three upcoming celebrations in Colorado, Chicago and Los Angeles. Presented by Discover Puerto Rico and produced by 21 Events, the events present Puerto Rico’s deep connection to baseball to fans in three distinct markets while recognizing Puerto Rican players who have made their mark on the game.

The series will visit Colorado on August 18, followed by Chicago on August 22 and Los Angeles on August 23. Each event will feature its own program of in-stadium experiences, player recognition and Puerto Rico-themed elements, building on a series that has celebrated the Island’s baseball history and culture in ballparks across the country since 2023.

At Coors Field on August 18, the Colorado Rockies will host the next celebration and will feature Willi Castro and Coach Andy González. Planned elements include first pitch by Benjamin Oaks, Owner of Aguanile, the first Puerto Rican dinner club in Denver; an on-field presentation; scoreboard; and in-stadium promotional elements, hospitality experiences, and fan engagement activities.

Four days later, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark heads to Chicago on August 22 as the New York Mets visit the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. The event will recognize legendary ballplayer Roberto Hernandez and include a first pitch thrown out by award-winning Puerto Rican chef, Monti Carlo; an on-field presentation and a series of in-stadium activations celebrating Puerto Rico’s contributions to baseball.

On August 23, the series arrives at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Kiké Hernández and Edwin Diaz will be recognized as part of the celebration, which will also feature Puerto Rican model, actress, television personality, and former Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2020, Estefanía Soto throwing out the first pitch; an on-field presentation, and additional experiences connecting fans with Puerto Rico’s baseball tradition. All stadiums will display a 60-second scoreboard video presenting the beauty and heritage of the island.

“Puerto Rico’s relationship with baseball is rooted in generations of players who have competed at the highest level and represented our Island with tremendous pride. Most recently, Carlos Beltrán became Puerto Rico’s sixth inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, further cementing our Island’s enduring legacy in the sport,” said Jorge L. Pérez, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark also offers an opportunity for fans to experience Puerto Rico first-hand via Discover Puerto Rico’s Ballpark to Island Giveaway for a trip for two (2), including airfare, hotel accommodations, and special experiences. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. Residents 18 and over. Fans can enter the giveaway here: discoverpuertorico.com/ballpark-to-island Please refer to the official rules for further details.

“One of the things that makes this series special is the opportunity to tell different stories in every city,” said Ralph Paniagua, Managing Director of 21 Events. “Puerto Rico’s baseball history isn’t defined by one player, one generation or one ballpark. Our players have made an impact across the game, and these events allow us to recognize those contributions in front of the fans and communities that remember them. Colorado, Chicago and Los Angeles each give us another opportunity to celebrate that history.”

Since its debut in 2023, Puerto Rico’s Day at the Ballpark has grown into a signature national series recognizing Puerto Rican players and celebrating the Island’s enduring place in baseball. Following the August events, the 2026 series will continue in September, carrying that celebration into its final scheduled stop of the season.

About Discover Puerto Rico

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island’s diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico’s visitor economy and the community at large to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About 21 Events, Inc.

21 Events, based in Puerto Rico, produces events that celebrate Puerto Rico, its culture, and the achievements of its people. Through sports, entertainment, experiential marketing, and strategic partnerships, 21 Events develops programs that connect audiences with Puerto Rico while creating meaningful experiences that honor the Island’s history, traditions, and global influence.

About latinobaseball.com

Founded in 1992, LatinoBaseball.com is dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of Latino baseball throughout the Caribbean and the United States. Through original storytelling, historical preservation, and special events, LatinoBaseball.com continues to celebrate the players and moments that have shaped the game for generations.





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