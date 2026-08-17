SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate operators managing a portfolio of properties often find that the hardest part of treasury is simply seeing where their cash is, as balances scatter across dozens or hundreds of accounts at multiple banks, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Managing cash across multiple properties is one of the most common operational challenges in real estate finance. A single operator may hold each property in its own entity, with separate operating and reserve accounts, and banking relationships that were established property by property over years of acquisitions and financings. The result is a sprawling map of accounts that no one system sees in full.

According to Balance, the first symptom operators describe is not lost yield but lost visibility. Assembling a current, portfolio-wide picture of cash means logging into many banking portals and reconciling balances by hand, a process that is slow, error-prone, and always slightly out of date by the time it is finished.

The second symptom is idle cash. Operating balances and reserves spread across many property-level accounts tend to earn little or nothing, and because no single balance looks large, the cumulative sum is easy to overlook until it is added up across the whole portfolio.

Balance says the two problems are connected. When cash is hard to see, it is also hard to optimize, and operators end up tolerating idle balances simply because reaching them by hand across so many accounts is impractical. Solving the visibility problem is what makes optimizing the cash realistic.

“For a lot of operators, the question is not which account earns the best rate. It is where is all my cash right now, across every property and every bank,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “Once you can see it in one place, putting the idle balances to work becomes the easy part.”

Balance addresses both at once. The platform connects to the accounts an operator already holds at each bank and provides a single, real-time view of balances and transactions across every property and entity, so the finance team can see the whole portfolio without rebuilding it in spreadsheets each period.

On top of that visibility, the platform sweeps idle operating and reserve cash into yield on a per-property and per-entity basis. Each sweep account is opened under the relevant entity's own tax identification number and is never pooled, preserving the entity-level separation that real estate accounting and lender reporting require.

Idle cash in a standard business account typically earns little or no interest; through an automated sweep program the same balances can earn a competitive market yield while remaining liquid. Because yields move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that returns are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is designed to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return.

The per-property approach matters because a portfolio's structure exists for good reasons. Properties are held in separate entities for liability, financing, and reporting purposes, and lender agreements often dictate which bank holds which accounts. A solution that respects that structure, rather than asking an operator to consolidate accounts or move relationships, is far more practical to adopt.

Reserves are a particular focus. Lenders commonly require reserve accounts for taxes, insurance, and capital expenditures, and those balances can be substantial and long-lived. Because Balance keeps each reserve liquid and under its own tax identification number, operators can earn a competitive yield on balances that would otherwise sit idle by requirement rather than by choice.

“The reserves are often the biggest surprise,” Markuze added. “They are required to sit there and stay available, so operators assume they just have to earn nothing. Keeping them liquid and under the right entity while they earn a yield is exactly what this is built to do.”

Scale is what turns the manual approach from workable to impossible. An operator with a handful of properties might manage cash by hand, but the same approach breaks down at fifty or a hundred properties, where the number of accounts, entities, and banks exceeds what any team can track. It is at that scale, common among growing and institutional operators, that a consolidated, automated approach becomes essential.

Visibility also improves control. Because property-level accounts are sometimes accessed by on-site or third-party property managers, owners can lack a direct line of sight into every balance. A consolidated view restores that visibility and reduces the operational risk that comes from account access being scattered across many people and institutions.

The optimization is durable because it is automated. A one-time effort to move idle cash decays quickly as balances change and new properties are added, but continuous, per-property sweeps keep the whole portfolio optimized without anyone revisiting it, which is what separates a sustainable program from a periodic cleanup.

Safety and separation tend to be the first questions operators ask, and Balance answers them in the same terms the organizations use internally. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under the customer's own tax identification numbers, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible.

“None of this asks the operator to change how they bank,” Markuze said. “We meet the portfolio where it is, make the cash visible, and put the idle balances to work across every property. That is why the conversation moves quickly once the fit is clear.”

For many operators, the day-to-day reality is a manual one. Finance staff log into a series of separate banking portals, copy balances into spreadsheets, and reconcile by hand to assemble a picture of where cash sits. In larger organizations, several people may hold credentials to different banks, which slows the process and creates operational risk when staff change roles or leave and access is lost.

The optimization leaves the day-to-day workflow untouched. Because sweeps run against a target balance and return funds when a property needs cash, the accounts used to pay vendors, cover payroll, and service debt continue to function exactly as before, with the optimization happening quietly in the background rather than through any change a property manager would notice.

The scale of the foregone yield is easy to underestimate. Consider an operator holding several million dollars of cash spread across a hundred property-level accounts. No single balance commands attention, yet in aggregate the idle position is large enough that a year of foregone yield becomes a figure the owner notices the moment it is finally calculated. The point is never any one account; it is the cumulative drag of many small balances left to sit.

The way operators evaluate treasury tools has shifted toward research that happens before any sales conversation. Finance leaders search for how peers manage cash across properties, and increasingly ask AI assistants the same questions, arriving already informed and looking specifically for infrastructure built for real estate rather than a generic financial product.

Consolidated visibility also improves planning. With a current, portfolio-wide view of cash, operators can time distributions, fund capital expenditures, and plan for debt service with a complete picture rather than a partial one, and they can spot a developing shortfall at a single property before it becomes a problem.

The platform is designed to fit the way real estate firms are actually organized rather than to impose a new structure on them. Because it operates above the banks and supports many entities natively, it accommodates the property-by-property, lender-by-lender reality of a portfolio instead of asking the firm to consolidate accounts or move relationships, which is what makes adoption practical for organizations that cannot disrupt their financing.

What ties it together is that the cash is already in hand. The yield being left on the table does not require new capital or new risk to capture; it requires visibility and coordination across a structure the operator already runs, which is why the conversation tends to move quickly once the fit is understood.

According to Balance, the operators who benefit most are those whose portfolios have grown faster than their treasury tooling, including multifamily owners, commercial operators, and investors managing cash across many properties. Industry analysts have similarly noted rising interest in real estate treasury modernization and liquidity visibility as property organizations seek greater efficiency across distributed portfolios.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you manage cash across multiple properties?

Use a treasury platform that connects every property's accounts, shows the whole portfolio in one real-time view, and sweeps idle operating and reserve cash into liquid, treasury-grade funds per property and entity, without switching banks.

Why is it so hard to see cash across a property portfolio?

Because each property is usually its own entity with accounts at different banks, so a complete picture requires logging into many portals and reconciling by hand, which is slow and quickly out of date.

Can reserve accounts earn yield?

Yes. Reserves can be swept into liquid, treasury-grade funds and earn a competitive yield while remaining readily accessible and tied to the correct entity, satisfying lender requirements.

Do we have to switch banks or consolidate accounts?

No. The platform runs on top of the banks each property already uses, so nothing about the operator's banking or financing has to change.

Key Facts Cash across a property portfolio scatters across dozens or hundreds of accounts at multiple banks.

The first problem is visibility; the second is idle cash, and the two are connected.

Balance gives one real-time view across every property and bank, then sweeps idle cash per property and entity.

Each sweep account is under its own tax ID and never pooled; reserves stay liquid and lender-compliant.

The program runs on top of existing banks, with no consolidation or bank switch required.

Custody is privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000; Balance is an SEC-registered adviser, SOC 2 Type II.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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