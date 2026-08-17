Toll Brothers Announces Rivercrest Model Home Grand Opening in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated Model Home Grand Opening at its Rivercrest community in Reno, Nevada. Home shoppers are invited to tour the newly decorated model home and available quick move-in homes during the grand opening event on Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., located at 2650 Deweese Loop in Reno.

Nestled in the historic Old Southwest neighborhood, Rivercrest offers a tranquil yet vibrant urban lifestyle. The exclusive enclave of luxury townhomes is steps from the picturesque Truckee River, and just minutes from Idlewild Park, Riverside Farmers Market, MidTown and the bustling Riverwalk District. Home shoppers will enjoy proximity to unique shops, local eateries, lively events, a thriving arts scene, and world-class recreational opportunities. Tree-lined streets and serene riverbanks further enhance the community’s appeal.





"Rivercrest is a prime example of Toll Brothers' commitment to creating luxury homes in highly desirable locations," said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. "We are proud to debut our model home in this thoughtfully designed community offering the perfect combination of modern architecture, spacious living, and access to the best of Reno."

Rivercrest features three meticulously crafted townhome designs ranging from 1,712 to 1,882 square feet. Each home includes 3- to 4-bedrooms, spacious primary bedroom suites with walk-in closets, versatile second-floor lofts, and two-car attached garages with full length driveways. Landscaped backyards provide a private space for relaxation and entertaining. Toll Brothers homes in Rivercrest are priced from the upper $500,000s.





Homes within Rivercrest feature Designer Appointed Collections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio, a selection of fixtures and finishes in an array of design styles for a complete designer-inspired look. Select homes will also allow home shoppers to personalize their selections at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

The public is invited to the Model Home Grand Opening event to explore the stunning, professionally designed model home and learn more about the lifestyle offered at Rivercrest. For additional details about the event or to schedule an appointment, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/NV.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)