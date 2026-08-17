These Nasdaq Stories Are Heating Up

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here are today’s catalysts reshaping the market narrative.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings: Phase 2a Data Could Just Be the Beginning

NeOnc (NASDAQ: NTHI) has produced the kind of clinical update that can force investors to reconsider an entire biotech story. On August 12, the company reported topline Phase 2a results for intranasal NEO100 in recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, including a 48.9% six-month progression-free survival rate, versus a prespecified 20% historical benchmark. Median overall survival was reported at 26.09 months, with 86.7% of patients alive at six months, 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months. Five of 24 patients remained on treatment.

The headline efficacy number is important, but the more intriguing market question may be whether NEO100 is beginning to validate something bigger: NeOnc's approach to non-invasive nose-to-brain drug delivery. The company's SEC filings identify NEO100 as an intranasally administered formulation and describe its broader focus as overcoming the blood-brain barrier. NeOnc's investor materials also describe a pipeline extending beyond NEO100, including NEO212.

That platform angle could become increasingly relevant if the company can reproduce the clinical signal in a registrational program and demonstrate that its delivery technology can support additional CNS therapeutics. NeOnc has said it plans to request a Type B FDA meeting regarding a registrational development path, while NEO100 has received FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. The company also received UAE IND authorization covering its NEO100 programs.

Bottom line: NTHI has moved beyond a purely preclinical story. The market now has human Phase 2a efficacy data to evaluate and the next question is whether NEO100 can become the lead product that validates a broader CNS delivery platform.

IP Strategy Holdings: Tiny Float, $DATA Treasury and an AI-Data Infrastructure Bet

IP Strategy is one of the market's more unusual microcap stories because the company is effectively combining three narratives: public-market exposure, a digital-asset treasury and infrastructure participation in an emerging AI-data ecosystem.

The company describes itself as the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt $DATA, formerly $IP, as a primary treasury reserve asset while operating validator infrastructure for the DATA Network. Its June validator report showed 200,651.63 $DATA earned from staking during the month and 14,127.47 $DATA in validator fees, with 99.98% uptime. Cumulative staking rewards since September 2025 were reported at approximately 2.47 million $DATA.

The extreme share structure adds another layer. Market data recently showed approximately 663,500 shares in the public float, alongside a market capitalization of roughly $1.5 million. That doesn't make IPST inherently attractive, but it does mean that liquidity and attention can have an unusually large impact on the stock. A microfloat can magnify upside moves—and downside moves.

The strategic thesis ultimately rests on whether the DATA ecosystem becomes commercially meaningful. IP Strategy is betting that trusted, attributable and verifiable data becomes increasingly important as AI developers grapple with data provenance, rights and monetization. The company has also emphasized the transition from Story Foundation to The DATA Foundation and the launch of the DATA Network.

Bottom line: IPST is a high-risk convergence play on AI, digital assets and blockchain infrastructure. Its tiny float makes the stock particularly speculative, but the company's validator operations and $DATA treasury give the story a business angle beyond simply owning cryptocurrency.

OmniAb: Lilly Just Put A $370 Million Number on the Table

OmniAb is getting a potentially significant vote of confidence from one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. OmniAb announced a global collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly & Company for a new ion-channel program, with OmniAb eligible for up to $370 million in research, development and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on global net sales.

The target and therapeutic modality are undisclosed, but the strategic fit is notable. OmniAb has developed specialized capabilities around difficult therapeutic targets, including ion channels, alongside its antibody-discovery platform. The company says its ecosystem includes more than 100 biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions, while its technology combines transgenic animal platforms with high-throughput screening and AI-enabled discovery tools.

The Lilly agreement also arrives after OmniAb reported a strong first quarter in which revenue reached $14.4 million, compared with $4.2 million a year earlier, largely reflecting milestone revenue. Earlier company disclosures showed 107 active partners and 409 active programs, with 98% of those programs carrying contracted future economics and more than $3 billion in contracted milestones.

That is the attraction of the OmniAb model. Investors aren't necessarily betting on one internally developed blockbuster. They are betting that OmniAb's discovery technologies can repeatedly be inserted into pharmaceutical development programs—and that some of those programs ultimately generate milestones and royalties. The risk is equally clear: milestones are contingent, programs can fail and royalty economics depend on successful commercialization.

Bottom line: The Lilly deal potentially reinforces the idea that OABI is becoming a biotech picks-and-shovels platform rather than a conventional single-asset biotech. The $370 million headline is contingent, but the pharmaceutical validation is real.

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Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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