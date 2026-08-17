From Fry Cook to Denny’s Owner: Anil Yadav Brings His Story to Prosper Forum’s “A Better Table”

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anil Yadav began his restaurant career on the fryer. At 24, he owned two restaurants. Today, he is one of the new owners of Denny’s. Yadav will bring that journey to the stage at Prosper Forum 2026, held August 16 through 19 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Prosper Forum is built around a simple idea: A Better Table.

The gathering brings together restaurant and hospitality leaders for candid conversations about opportunity, leadership, ownership and the future of the industry. Denny’s was a founding member of Prosper, and this year Yadav joins the table for the first time as one of Denny’s new owners.

For Yadav, the idea is personal. He came to the United States from India as a teenager and began working in restaurants while learning English. With the support of family and friends, he became a restaurant owner at 24 and went on to build a multi-brand restaurant business as both a franchisee and franchisor.

"A better table is not just about who gets invited to sit at it," Yadav said. "It is about what becomes possible once someone gets there. Can they learn? Can they grow? Can they lead? Can they own? And can they eventually create opportunities for someone else? Someone gave me that opportunity; I know what can happen when a person is given a chance and is willing to work for it."

That experience continues to shape how Yadav builds businesses. He believes opportunity comes with accountability, and that people do their best work when expectations are clear and they can see where their effort can take them.

Earlier this year, Yadav Enterprises joined TriArtisan Capital Advisors and Treville Capital Group in acquiring Denny’s Corporation and returning the company to private ownership.

Denny’s transformation is underway through Project Grand Slam, an enterprise-wide effort focused on driving traffic, strengthening restaurant performance and creating profitable growth for the Brand and its franchisees.

As an owner, Yadav’s priorities are straightforward: stronger restaurants, stronger franchisees, great people and more reasons for Guests to choose Denny’s.

He and his partners are also taking time to understand the history that came with the business. For decades, Denny’s has worked alongside civic, educational and community organizations to create pathways for people, develop future leaders and stay connected to the communities surrounding its restaurants.

"America’s Diner has always been bigger than a restaurant," Yadav said. "Our restaurants sit in communities across this country. The people working in them, owning them and eating in them come from every kind of background. We have a responsibility to listen, understand who we serve and create pathways for people to work, grow, lead, build businesses and own. I know what opportunity can do because someone created one for me. We should build a Denny’s where people can see a path for themselves."

"Anil’s story captures what A Better Table is about," said David Jobe, Co-Founder and CEO of Prosper Company. "He understands this industry from the ground up and has built businesses while creating opportunities for others. Denny’s has been part of Prosper from the beginning, and having one of its new owners at the table as the company enters its next chapter makes this moment especially meaningful.”

At Prosper Forum, Yadav will participate in “Hidden Asset: How the Sharpest Operators Find Value Where Others Don’t,” a conversation about identifying overlooked opportunity, integrating acquired businesses and creating value beyond the transaction.

His participation brings a distinct perspective to that conversation: the discipline of an operator, the experience of a franchisee and franchisor, and now the accountability of ownership.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years.

Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

About Prosper Forum

Prosper Forum is Prosper Company’s flagship gathering of foodservice and hospitality leaders. Built around the vision of “A Better Table,” Prosper brings together established and emerging leaders to develop talent, expand opportunity, strengthen businesses and help shape the future of the foodservice and hospitality industry. To learn more about Prosper Forum, visit their website at www.prosperforum.com.