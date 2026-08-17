Crypto News: Moonberg Launches Presale Stage 2 After Record Sellout As BNB Price Prediction Targets $1000





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BNB bulls are very keen to hear some positive crypto news about BNB, as the price has fallen by 30% over the past year, putting the $1,000 BNB price prediction target seemingly well out of reach. BNB had a huge 2025, hitting a new all-time high of over $1,300 in October, but it has since struggled to find any positive momentum.

Unfortunately, the latest news about BNB has not been particularly bullish. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, announced that he would be abandoning his public crypto wallet due to the volume of scam tokens he receives. As BNB has struggled, the Moonberg crypto presale has moved into its second stage after the first stage sold out almost immediately. Demand for the token, despite the weak altcoin market, may be driven by the Moonberg terminal’s AI-native technology.

BNB Price Continues to Trend Lower

The BNB chart is stuck in a long-term bearish trend, having crashed by more than 50% from its all-time high. However, the past month has been slightly more positive. BNB has returned around 6.5% and appears to have found some support above $600, which is considered a key level.

A sustained close below $600 could expose support around $575, followed by $550 if selling pressure increases. On the upside, BNB must first break through resistance near $625. Reclaiming $650 and moving above its 50-day moving average would provide stronger evidence that a short-term recovery is developing. The BNB price predictions are carefully monitoring the trading patterns, and some of them suggest that the $600 level may now be secure.





BNB Price Prediction Suggests a Recovery Is on the Way, but Not Before 2027

Several BNB price forecasts suggest that the bears may be about to lose control of the chart. For example, CoinCodex forecasts a maximum price of approximately $946 by the end of 2026, which would represent a strong reversal from current levels. Its model does not place BNB above $1,000 until March 2027. Meanwhile, Cryptopolitan places BNB between $520 and $677 in August 2026, reinforcing the cautious short-term outlook, before forecasting stronger prices in 2027.

For the more bullish predictions to succeed, BNB would need stronger market conditions, renewed Binance ecosystem growth, and a sustained move above major resistance. The general long-term outlook points toward a recovery, but considerable uncertainty remains. Reclaiming the all-time high may still take several years

Moonberg Launches Second Stage of Crypto Presale

The first batch of Moonberg’s native utility token, $MBX, sold out within hours, with the entire $200,000 allocation snapped up by presale traders. The second batch went live with the price rising from $0.25 to $0.26 and a total fundraising target of $355,000. Around 80% of this stage has already filled, meaning the next price increase is likely to be confirmed within the next few days.

Strong demand may be connected to Moonberg’s existing AI-native crypto trading terminal, which potential buyers can already test. The terminal processes 53.4 billion data points covering more than 76 million tokens across multiple blockchains. It combines market prices with on-chain activity, trading volume, wallet movements, technical signals, and social data.

The AI-native infrastructure brings something relatively new to the quantitative trading market. Users can build AI agents by describing their intended strategy through simple natural-language prompts rather than writing code. These agents can then be backtested against historical data and deployed to monitor live market conditions. Moonberg also helps traders assess risk before buying unfamiliar assets. For example, someone screening small-cap Ethereum tokens could use Wallet X-Ray to examine which wallets accumulated a token, how concentrated its supply is, and whether the largest holders are connected. Sentinel can then flag suspicious contract behavior, unusual transaction patterns, or wallet activity that may indicate manipulation.

After the token generation event (TGE), $MBX will power the premium parts of this ecosystem. Traders will use it to access deeper market intelligence and purchase the computing resources required by more advanced AI agents. Holding $MBX will also reduce platform costs and provide earlier access to new tools. Active users can earn tokens through marketplace activity, cashback, and referrals, while long-term holders will be able to vote on future features and data layers.

Final Thoughts

It looks like BNB may be starting to form support above $600. This would be a strong achievement for the bulls following a dreadful year of price action. However, a recovery above $1,000 remains unlikely in 2026 and may only become possible in 2027 if the broader altcoin market performs well. The Moonberg presale has seen considerable demand for $MBX, as the presale niche now has an option for traders looking for a token backed by AI-native utility.

FAQs

Can BNB reach $1,000 in 2027?

BNB could reach $1,000 in 2027 if it maintains support above $600, breaks through its major resistance levels, and benefits from stronger altcoin market conditions. Continued growth across the Binance ecosystem would also be required. However, price predictions are speculative and cannot guarantee a recovery.

What happens when the second $MBX presale stage ends?

Once Stage 2 is completed, the $MBX price is expected to rise from its current level of $0.26. Buyers will still need to wait until the token generation event (TGE) before trading their tokens, although they can already test many of the Moonberg terminal’s underlying tools.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.