Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financials Results Conference Call and Webcast

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Monday, September 14, 2026. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (833) 461-5787 or (585) 542-9983 and referencing conference ID: 942039942. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call and archived for one year.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across beverages, yogurt, baby/kids and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Celestial Seasonings® teas, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Hartley’s® jelly, as well as Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® soups, among others. For more information, visit www.hain.com and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media Contact:

Justin Godley

Justin.Godley@hain.com