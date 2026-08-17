Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Franklin Ridge Community in Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Franklin Ridge, a new community of luxury single-family homes in Franklin, Tennessee. The public is invited to a model home grand opening event taking place this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the community located at 237 Berryhunter Lane in Franklin.

Conveniently located near the McEwen Interstate 65 interchange near Cool Springs, Franklin Ridge opened for sales earlier this year with tremendous interest from home shoppers. The highly anticipated Liora Transitional model home at Franklin Ridge features innovative architecture complemented by stunning design. Showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic contemporary styling, the model home includes an expansive outdoor living space and finished basement with a full home gym and elevated speakeasy.

The architectural designs at Franklin Ridge are thoughtfully inspired by the surrounding landscape, with home designs offering second-level balconies that take full advantage of sweeping views across Franklin’s rolling hills. This community features four open-concept floor plans with 4 to 7 bedrooms that range from 3,929 to 4,415+ square feet of living space, with two- or three-story options, some of which include basements. Home prices start from $1.58 million.





“With thoughtfully designed floor plans that cater to the needs of today’s discerning buyers, and an array of personalized options available at our state-of-the-art Design Studio, Toll Brothers provides the ultimate in luxury living,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “We are thrilled to unveil our first model home in Franklin and look forward to continuing building our legacy of exceptional homes in this remarkable city.”

Franklin Ridge residents will enjoy convenient easy access to a wide array of shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational opportunities that make Franklin a vibrant place to live. The community is also served by the highly regarded Williamson County and Franklin Special School Districts, ensuring an excellent education for families with children.

With major highways, including Interstate 65, just moments away, residents will appreciate convenient connections to Brentwood, downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the Liora model home at Franklin Ridge, call 855-949-8655 or visit LiveAtFranklinRidge.com.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa8d883e-014e-4920-8ba3-b145f0f434cf

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)