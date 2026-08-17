La Fenice Centre Brings Independently Published Frequency Therapy Research to Thornbury

Thornbury, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deanna Pietramala, co-founder of La Fenice Centre for Neuro Integrative Health and Wellness in Thornbury, Ontario, published a study in the journal Brain Science in December 2024, documenting measurable changes in brain wave activity following ICR (frequency) therapy. The study offers outside validation for a clinic built on a simple idea: support the body's own cellular systems instead of overriding them. ICR, the technology behind Pietramala's study, is the same technology behind La Fenice Centre's Seqex sessions.

The study grew out of Pietramala's three decades running Leaps and Bounds Wellness Services, working with families of children with autism, and years of self-funded research. It sits outside La Fenice Centre's current client programs, which focus on cellular health, pain, inflammation, stress, and recovery for adults through four therapies.

Seqex Therapy: pulsed electromagnetic field (ICR) technology that helps the body return to electrical balance. Health Canada-approved, built on more than 20 years of Italian research.

Red Light Therapy: near-infrared light that works at the cellular level, boosting circulation and supporting recovery, skin, and hormonal health.

ONDAMED Biofeedback Therapy: pairs biofeedback with pulsed electromagnetic field technology, reading the body's own pulse to personalize each session for stress and pain.

Life Force Therapy: an advanced frequency therapy built to support overall cellular vitality.

Pietramala co-founded La Fenice Centre with Nadine Meehan, who came to frequency therapy after caring for her husband through cancer treatment.

"This research shows what frequency therapy can do on a measurable level," said Deanna Pietramala, co-founder of La Fenice Centre. "It's the same science behind everything we do here."

Dr. Alberto Garoli, a neuroscientist and naturopathic physician with more than 25 years of biophysics research, works directly with the Italian team behind the Seqex technology and is available by appointment for consultations.

For more information, visit lafenicecentre.com

ABOUT LA FENICE CENTRE

La Fenice Centre for Neuro Integrative Health and Wellness is a frequency and light therapy clinic in Thornbury, Ontario. Co-founded by Deanna Pietramala and Nadine Meehan, it offers cellular health therapies, including Seqex Therapy, Red Light Therapy, ONDAMED Biofeedback Therapy, and Life Force Therapy.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nadine Meehan, Co-Founder

La Fenice Centre for Neuro Integrative Health and Wellness

214 Russell Street East, Town of Blue Mountain, ON N0H 2P0

905-399-0837 | nadine@lafenicecentre.com | lafenicecentre.com

Press Inquiries

Nadine Meehan

nadine [at] lafenicecentre.com

(647) 554-6543

https://www.lafenicecentre.com/

214 Russell Street East, Town of Blue Mountain, ON, Canada N0H 2P0