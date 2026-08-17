Coherent Begins Customer Sampling of 300mm High Thermal Conductivity Silicon Carbide Substrates for AI Infrastructure

SAXONBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that it has begun sampling of its 300mm high thermal conductivity silicon carbide (SiC) substrates to leading AI semiconductor partners. The milestone advances Coherent’s scalable materials platform for the growing thermal management requirements of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

As AI processors move toward higher power densities, effective heat removal is becoming a primary constraint on system performance, reliability, and datacenter efficiency. Customer sampling moves Coherent’s 300mm SiC platform from internal development to customer evaluation across the AI semiconductor ecosystem.

Silicon carbide combines high thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, and thermal stability for next-generation heat spreaders and related packaging solutions. Coherent’s vertically integrated capabilities in SiC crystal growth, wafering, polishing, and characterization provide control across the production process and support progression toward future high-volume manufacturing. The high thermal conductivity substrates are engineered to improve heat spreading by up to 25% more than current solutions while maintaining compatibility with existing semiconductor manufacturing platforms.

“AI performance is increasingly constrained by the industry’s ability to remove heat from next-generation processors,” said Craig Mullaney, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Coherent. “Advanced SiC thermal management materials can play an important role in addressing that challenge. By combining decades of silicon carbide expertise with a scalable 300mm manufacturing platform, Coherent is helping build the materials foundation for future AI infrastructure.”

This milestone marks the next step in Coherent’s roadmap to expand its 300mm SiC platform for AI and high-performance computing. By combining customer engagement, vertically integrated materials expertise, and a scalable manufacturing strategy, Coherent is positioning its SiC capabilities to support successive generations of AI infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: https://www.coherent.com/news/press-releases/Coherent-expands-silicon-carbide-platform-with-300mm-capability-to-support-growing-demand-of-ai-and-datacenters.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, visit us at coherent.com.

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