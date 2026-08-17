Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

PIRAEUS, Greece, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. The Company will report results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Partners Q2 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.800.267.6316

International Dial In: +1.203.518.9783

Conference ID: NMMQ226

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.1320

International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.0488

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website, www.navios-mlp.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

+1.212.906.8645

Investors@navios-mlp.com

Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc.

+1.212.661.7566

naviospartners@capitallink.com